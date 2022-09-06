Swoop Is Having A Sale & You Can Save On Base Fares For Flights To The US, Caribbean & Mexico
You can fly round-trip to the Caribbean for under $350!
If you want to keep the summer vibes going through fall, you can get a sweet deal on flights right now with this latest offer from Canadian airline Swoop.
The "ultra-low cost" carrier is having an end-of-summer sale where you can save 30% on base fares on flights to the U.S., the Caribbean and Mexico.
You can find cheap flights to sunny destinations like Los Cabos, Punta Cana and Montego Bay and escape the crisp fall days and incoming winter weather in Canada.
To get the deal, use the code SAVENOW when booking your flight to get 30% off the base fare price. The discount will be reflected under the "details" section of the booking page.
With the deal, you can fly round-trip from Toronto to Kingston, Jamaica, for $333 and trade in Canada's cold for white-sand beaches and crystal-clear water.
Those in B.C. can find cheap flights to Mexico, with a round-trip flight from Abbotsford to the Mexican resort town of Mazatlan coming up at $398, meaning you'll save over $100 on fares.
Winnipeggers can get in on the action too, with a round-trip flight from Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, coming in at under $500.
There are tons of other options for sunny escapes, with Swoop also flying to Fort Lauderdale, which has fall and winter temperatures of the high 20s to low 30s, and Orlando, Florida, where you'll find pleasant warm weather from October to December, with temperatures reaching the high 20s.
The sale is applicable to travel between October 12, 2022, and February 28, 2023. Some black-out dates are in effect, from November 9-14, December 16 to January 3 and February 16-24.
The sale ends on September 9 at 11:59 p.m. MT, or 1:59 a.m. ET.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.