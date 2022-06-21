NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

swoop

Canada's 'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Has New Flights From Ottawa & Some Are Under $100

There are some major deals for hotels too.

Ottawa News Reporter
Swoop airplane. Right: Ottawa International Airport.

Swoop airplane. Right: Ottawa International Airport.

FlySwoop | Facebook, @flyyow | Instgram

Get ready to pack your bags! Swoop airlines' "ultra-low-cost" trips are now flying to and from Winnipeg and Halifax via the Ottawa International Airport as of Sunday, and some deals are under $100.

On Sunday, June 19, Swoop shared on Twitter that flights to Ottawa would start travelling to and from Winnipeg and Halifax.

"Now you fly non-stop from #Winnipeg to #Ottawa and discover Canada’s capital city for less," reads a tweet from Swoop. "Walk along the #RideauCanal, hit up some galleries and museums, or do a pub crawl—Ottawa has it all! Service between #YWG and #YOW lands today!"

The Halifax and Winnipeg flights were added to the Ottawa International Airport on Sunday, joining Swoop's Edmonton and Abbotsford, B.C trips. The Edmonton trips were also recently added in April.

On top of all of this, the airline says it's paired flight and hotel deals that can get you up to 50% off some hotel stays.

The airline, which advertises "cheap" flights, has one-way deals from Edmonton to Ottawa for $59, according to the airline's website. You can also land one-way trips from Halifax to Ottawa for $69.

"Have a capital vacation and visit #Ottawa with non-stop flights from #Halifax," Swoop said in another tweet on Sunday. "Sitting on the Ottawa River, it’s a picturesque city with so much to do you better start mapping it out now. flights from #YHZ begin today."

Swoop also has a sale going on until June 23 in celebration of its fourth birthday, which could land you a 40% deal off their base fare depending on what flight you take.

Flying out of Ottawa, you can get one-way flights to Winnipeg for $69 right now, and travelling one-way to Abbotsford, B.C. will cost you around $89. Compared to Air Canada flights, that’s more than half as cheap as some of their one-way flights to the west coast (which could cost you a few hundred dollars before any deals). Nice!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...