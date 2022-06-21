Canada's 'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Has New Flights From Ottawa & Some Are Under $100
There are some major deals for hotels too.
Get ready to pack your bags! Swoop airlines' "ultra-low-cost" trips are now flying to and from Winnipeg and Halifax via the Ottawa International Airport as of Sunday, and some deals are under $100.
On Sunday, June 19, Swoop shared on Twitter that flights to Ottawa would start travelling to and from Winnipeg and Halifax.
"Now you fly non-stop from #Winnipeg to #Ottawa and discover Canada’s capital city for less," reads a tweet from Swoop. "Walk along the #RideauCanal, hit up some galleries and museums, or do a pub crawl—Ottawa has it all! Service between #YWG and #YOW lands today!"
\u201cNow you fly non-stop from #Winnipeg to #Ottawa and discover Canada\u2019s capital city for less. Walk along the #RideauCanal, hit up some galleries and museums, or do a pub crawl\u2014Ottawa has it all! \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udf7b \n\nService between #YWG and #YOW lands today! \u2708\ufe0f Book at https://t.co/AbuZCjiTTi.\u201d— FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) 1655647204
The Halifax and Winnipeg flights were added to the Ottawa International Airport on Sunday, joining Swoop's Edmonton and Abbotsford, B.C trips. The Edmonton trips were also recently added in April.
On top of all of this, the airline says it's paired flight and hotel deals that can get you up to 50% off some hotel stays.
The airline, which advertises "cheap" flights, has one-way deals from Edmonton to Ottawa for $59, according to the airline's website. You can also land one-way trips from Halifax to Ottawa for $69.
"Have a capital vacation and visit #Ottawa with non-stop flights from #Halifax," Swoop said in another tweet on Sunday. "Sitting on the Ottawa River, it’s a picturesque city with so much to do you better start mapping it out now. flights from #YHZ begin today."
Swoop also has a sale going on until June 23 in celebration of its fourth birthday, which could land you a 40% deal off their base fare depending on what flight you take.
Flying out of Ottawa, you can get one-way flights to Winnipeg for $69 right now, and travelling one-way to Abbotsford, B.C. will cost you around $89. Compared to Air Canada flights, that’s more than half as cheap as some of their one-way flights to the west coast (which could cost you a few hundred dollars before any deals). Nice!