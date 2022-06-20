Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

cheap flights canada

Canada's 'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Is Having A Birthday Sale & The Flights Are So Cheap

The lowest fare is just $39! ✈️

Trending Staff Writer
A swoop airplane on the runway. Right: The inside of a Swoop plane.

@flyswoop | Instagram

If you've been on the hunt for cheap flights in Canada, the Swoop sale might just have what you're looking for.

On Monday, June 20, the ultra-low fare carrier announced that to celebrate their fourth birthday, certain flights are available to snag at 40% off of their base fare when you use the promo code BDAYGIF.

The promotion is running until June 23 at 11:59 p.m MT and the flights available for the sale are between September 7, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

The cheapest fair available in the promotion is for a one-way flight from Edmonton to Victoria, which will set you back just $39.

For $49, you can take a trip one-way from Toronto to St. John, Halifax to Hamilton, Kelowna to Edmonton, Charlottetown to Hamilton and Toronto to Winnipeg, among a few other flights.

As well, for $59, you can fly one-way from Hamilton to Halifax, Abbotsford to Winnipeg, Edmonton to Victoria and more.

If you're looking to travel south of the border, you can fly from Toronto to Nashville for $99, Toronto to New York for $99, Toronto to Chicago for $99 and Toronto to Las Vegas for $109.

If you want to do a little price shopping, you can also check out Lynx Air's extended Father's Day sale where they are offering up to 50% off base fares when you use the promo code DAD.

But hurry — the sale ends on June 20 at 11:59 p.m. MT, so you only have a few hours left to book!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

