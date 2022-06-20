Canada's 'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Is Having A Birthday Sale & The Flights Are So Cheap
The lowest fare is just $39! ✈️
If you've been on the hunt for cheap flights in Canada, the Swoop sale might just have what you're looking for.
On Monday, June 20, the ultra-low fare carrier announced that to celebrate their fourth birthday, certain flights are available to snag at 40% off of their base fare when you use the promo code BDAYGIF.
The promotion is running until June 23 at 11:59 p.m MT and the flights available for the sale are between September 7, 2022, and April 30, 2023.
\u201cIt may be our 4th birthday but we\u2019re giving you the gif(t) to fly for less with 40% off base fares. \ud83c\udf89 \u2708\ufe0f \n\nUse #PromoCode BDAYGIF\n\n\u2020 Restrictions apply. B-day promo available from June 20 to June 23 at 11:59 p.m. M.T. for travel from Sept 7, 2022 - April 30, 2023.\u201d— FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) 1655708414
The cheapest fair available in the promotion is for a one-way flight from Edmonton to Victoria, which will set you back just $39.
For $49, you can take a trip one-way from Toronto to St. John, Halifax to Hamilton, Kelowna to Edmonton, Charlottetown to Hamilton and Toronto to Winnipeg, among a few other flights.
As well, for $59, you can fly one-way from Hamilton to Halifax, Abbotsford to Winnipeg, Edmonton to Victoria and more.
If you're looking to travel south of the border, you can fly from Toronto to Nashville for $99, Toronto to New York for $99, Toronto to Chicago for $99 and Toronto to Las Vegas for $109.
If you want to do a little price shopping, you can also check out Lynx Air's extended Father's Day sale where they are offering up to 50% off base fares when you use the promo code DAD.
But hurry — the sale ends on June 20 at 11:59 p.m. MT, so you only have a few hours left to book!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.