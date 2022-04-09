6 Things That Surprised Me About Flying With Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air
Strap yourself in!
Canada's newest "ultra-affordable" airline Lynx Air began flights between Calgary and Vancouver this week.
Budget airlines sometimes get a bad rep, but there are some things that really surprised me about Lynx Air. From how they approach food and drink onboard, how comfy their seats are, and whether your trip is really going to cost you from $39 per person.
I joined Lynx Air on their inaugural flight between the two cities to discover what it's all about — so buckle up.
No Food Or Drink Is Sold Onboard
Most airlines let you buy food and drinks onboard, even if it's not included in your ticket prices. However, Lynx Air has taken away that option entirely.
They send out a pre-flight email to remind you, which is handy, and they suggest buying snacks and drinks at the terminal and bringing a reusable water bottle with you.
So make sure you plan in advance.
There's More Legroom Than You'd Expect
Charlie Hart on board a Lynx Air flight.
Charlie Hart | Narcity
Lynx has a brand new fleet of planes and they're actually pretty comfortable to travel on.
I don't have long legs but I found there to be plenty of legroom. If you are pretty tall, or even if you like having a bit of extra space to stretch out, Lynx does give you the option to upgrade to an emergency exit seat with more leg room with an additional fee.
There's No In-Flight Entertainment
A view over the mountains on Lynx Air.
Charlie Hart | Narcity
If the highlight of your travelling experience is getting stuck into a great movie or TV show, Lynx might not be the airline for you as they've skipped on inflight entertainment altogether.
For short flights, you probably won't miss it, but if you're heading between coasts, make sure you bring a book or download some TV to watch otherwise all you'll have for entertainment is looking out of the window.
The Base Fare Is Cheap - But Travelling Adds Up
Lynx operates with what it calls an "a la carte" pricing model where you pay for your base fare including one personal item, but you have to pay for additional carry on luggage or to check bags in and the further you travel, the more the price increases.
You can also pay an additional fee for priority boarding or a seat with more legroom.
It also has a "contact centre fee" of $15 if you call in to their call centre. However, it does say this will be refunded if the issue is something that couldn't be resolved on their website.
There's Flights Across The Country
A birds eye view of Calgary.
Charlie Hart | Narcity
Lynx has launched initially with flights between Calgary and Vancouver. However, the airline will shortly be adding routes from Calgary to Toronto, Winnipeg, Kelowna, and Victoria.
Before the summer, Lynx also plans to add St. John's, Edmonton, and Hamilton to its destinations so you'll be able to travel all over the country for a bargain price.
Calgary Is Its Home
Lynx Air is actually based in Calgary which is really exciting for the city. According to the Calgary Herald, the company currently employs 145 people in the city, and it's only planning to get bigger.
Lynx is currently recruiting for loads of roles including cabin crew, flight crew, operations coordinators and crew schedulers.