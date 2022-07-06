Canada's 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air is Having A Flash Sale & The Flights Are So Cheap
The lowest fare is just $36! ✈️
If you're on the hunt for cheap flights in Canada, Lynx Air's latest flash sale might have you covered.
On Tuesday, July 5, the "ultra-affordable" carrier announced that they're offering 50% off of base fares on select routes until July 7, 11:59 pm MST.
"Fly in style on the newest Boeing 737," they said in their Instagram post about their latest deal.
To use the deal, all you need to do is put in the promo code FLASHSALE to unlock the discounted prices for travel between now and October 31, 2022.
As well, you can use the promo code more than once if you're looking to get away this summer and again in the fall months!
The following are the available routes included in the deal and a sample of some of the low prices you can score: Vancouver to Calgary for $41.37, Vancouver to Kelowna for $35.87, Calgary to Kelowna for $56.62, Calgary to Winnipeg for $55.31, Hamilton to Halifax for $59, Toronto to St. John's for $92.23 and Toronto to Halifax for $54.74.
If you're wondering how the airline manages to offer such good deals, it's due to what they call their "à la carte system" which means passengers only have to pay for services they actually want or need.
That means that in the listed prices, food, additional luggage and entertainment are not included.
"Choose your experience, whether you want an affordable no-frills flight or extras. Our à la carte system means you only pay for what you want and nothing more," Lynx says.
Just remember to bring your own snacks, since you can't buy any food on your flight!
