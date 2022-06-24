Canada's New 'Ultra Affordable' Airline Says You Can Bring Your Dog Or Cat On The Plane
Want to take your furry friend on vacation with you? 🐶🐱
If you've ever wanted to catch a cheap domestic flight with your furry best friend, you're in luck! Canada's new "ultra affordable" airline Lynx Air says pets are welcome on its planes and all you have to do is pay a small fee.
In a notice shared on June 23, the new airline confirmed that small dogs and cats are allowed to join their human companions on Lynx Air flights.
According to the company, the move is part of its goal to make travel more accessible to Canadians, including those with pets who want to come on vacation!
To bring your four-legged bestie on board, all you have to do is pay a one-way fee of $59, in addition to the cost of your own ticket.
Prices for domestic routes (for humans) start at just $49 for a one-way trip, so you and your dog or cat could both fly cross-country for just over $100.
Those who do decide to travel with their pets are advised to book ASAP and add their companion to their booking before checking out, as the number of animals permitted on each flight is limited.
The airline says it will ensure all passengers — four-legged and two-legged alike — will feel comfortable "at every point" during their journey.
If you were hoping to sit beside your pooch on the plane though, think again. All pets must remain in an appropriate kennel at all times while on board and the kennel must meet all of Lynx Air's requirements.
Those who've got a big pet (who is not a service dog) will sadly have to leave them at home, as large animals are not allowed.
If you're already dreaming of adventures with your little bestie, you could consider places like Calgary, Vancouver, Halifax and more.
Lynx Air's network now spans 10 destinations across Canada, including Victoria, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton, with plans to expand even further this summer.
Human and pet travellers are urged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure to ensure there's enough time for check-in and kennel approval.
