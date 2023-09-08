Travelling With Your Pet? Here's What You Need To Know Before Buying Them A Plane Ticket
Travelling with a pet can be ruff!
Furry friends like cats and dogs are part of the family, so it's only natural that many people want to travel with their pets.
However, travelling with pets internationally or domestically can be complicated, expensive and time-consuming. There are many factors to consider before booking your pet a plane ticket, from which breeds can travel by plane and what kind of pet carrier to use, to whether or not the weather may impact your travel plans.
If you're planning to take your furry bestie with you on your next flight, here's everything you need to know about travelling with pets to make the process as smooth as possible for both of you.
Plan in advance
If you're bringing a pet along with you overseas, the first step is to make sure your pet is healthy and fit to travel.
Depending on which country you're visiting, you'll probably need some type of health certificate or documentation that certifies your pet as fit to fly. The first step is contacting the embassy of your destination to double-check what documentation they require and to find out whether your pet needs to have had certain vaccinations.
The Government of Canada says that you'll definitely need a Canadian International Health Certificate to travel with pets, which needs to be endorsed by both a veterinarian and an official government veterinarian. This will, naturally, come with a fee.
If you have travelling pets that aren't cats or dogs, like birds, reptiles or fish, you'll need to get a CITES permit before you can fly with them. It's actually illegal to bring any CITES-listed animal across many international borders. You can check if your pet is CITES-listed online.
So, make sure to give yourself plenty of time before your departure date to get everything organized.
Check each country's breed restrictions
When you contact your destination's embassy to check up on the health requirements, you'll also need to ensure there are no relevant bans or laws restricting your pet from entering the country.
Certain breeds of dog or mixed breeds aren't allowed in some countries, including mastiffs, pit bulls, rottweilers, wolf-dog hybrids and more, according to Air Transat.
Which Canadian airlines let you fly with pets?
Most airlines will enable cats and dogs to travel either in the cabin with you or in the airplane's hold, but policies vary across airlines so you'll want to double-check before you make any travel plans.
Each airline has strict rules around the size of the animals that are being brought on board, in addition to rules around the size, material and weight of the pet carrier, and exactly where you'll need to sit. Airlines will also usually charge an additional fee for pets in the cabin.
On domestic and international Air Canada flights, for example, cats and small dogs are allowed in the cabin for an extra cost of at least $50 each way. To be permitted, the animal needs to be able to stand, turn around, and lie down in a carrier that fits underneath the seat in front of you.
There are certain areas of Air Canada planes where pets are not allowed, including seats by emergency exits, seats where medical devices are being stored, and Premium Economy cabins.
WestJet also allows cats, dogs, and birds on certain routes in a soft-sided, airline-approved and leakproof carrier which will need to fit under the seat in front. You may also need to sit in a window seat. It'll cost between $50 and $188 depending on what type of flight you are taking.
If you're travelling on a WestJet flight, make sure you don't remove your pet from their kennel during the duration of the flight. According to the airline's website, you could be banned from travelling with your pet on WestJet flights if you do so.
Lynx Air also allows pets onboard for a fee of $79.99, but you'll need to give the airline a minimum of 48 hours notice. In fact, it's recommended to contact the airline as soon as the booking is made.
Lynx asks passengers to not feed or give water to animals while on the aircraft, and notes that "the stress of travelling, the motion of the aircraft, and other factors could make your pet uncomfortable."
If you're flying with Porter Airlines, cats and small dogs are allowed in the cabin for a fee of $50 to $57.50. The airline only allows two pets in the cabin per flight, so you'll need to contact the airline as soon as possible to ensure there's space.
Flair Airlines allows for a maximum of six animals per flight, except when travelling to Mexico. You'll need to pay a pet fee of $79 online or $99 at the airport and it must be purchased at least 48 hours prior to departure.
Passengers travelling on Air Transat are able to bring cats and dogs on board, but no other animals. To bring pets into the cabin, it must be requested with the airline at least 72 hours in advance and there will be a fee of between $50 to $115 per animal.
Be warned that if you're travelling with a cat and there's another passenger with an allergy, you may be moved to a seat further back in accordance with Canadian Transportation Agency rules.
Full requirements and restrictions are available on each of the airline's websites, so if you're travelling with an animal, make sure to brush up on all the important details to avoid any issues when you arrive at the airport.
How to prepare your pet to travel
If you have a larger breed of dog or multiple pets, they will have to travel as checked baggage instead. Each airline has specific rules on pet carriers, including around the size and weight, and whether multiple animals can travel together in the same carrier.
Airlines will also charge a fee for transporting animals as baggage.
Some carriers also have restrictions on whether pets can travel in the hold during the summer and winter, while others have rules depending on the specific destination or aircraft, so you'll need to check with your airline in advance.
Travel can be stressful for a pet so it's important to make sure they're as comfortable as possible before you board the plane.
According to WestJet, you should give your pet some time before travel to get acclimatized to the kennel they'll be travelling in so they know it's a safe space.
The airline adds that your pet should be fed and given water within the four-hour period before check-in, with a light meal before departure to avoid food and water spilling in the kennel during transit. Any food or water containers should be removed from the kennel before check-in.
You should also make sure your pet has had plenty of exercise before you leave for the airport, as some airports require animals to stay in their carrier at all times.
If you need to check your animal in, plan to arrive at the airport early as you may need to do additional screening. Failure to be at the airport on time could mean you're denied boarding. Each airline has different rules, so make sure to check with your carrier before travelling.
Taking a trip with an animal can be stressful, so plan your trip well ahead of time to make it as simple as possible for you and your furry companion. Bon voyage!