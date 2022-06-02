This Animal Care Expert Has Helpful Tips For Travelling With Your Pet
Keep your furry friend comfy on your next adventure.
Being a pet owner is one of the best things in the world, and it can be tough to leave your dog or cat behind when you head off on vacation.
Thankfully, with the right preparation, you and your fluffy companion can have a wonderful time travelling together.
Narcity spoke with Lindsay Macaulay, an animal care expert at Pet Valu in Tantallon, Nova Scotia, who shared some advice for making your next road trip with your pup or kitty run as smooth as possible.
Before The Trip
With a little planning, travelling with a pet can be easier than you might think. The first thing Macaulay recommended before heading out is to make sure that your pet is up to date on their vaccinations as well as flea and tick medications.
"Your pet should also have identification in the form of a microchip and a collar with a tag on it that states their name and the best way to contact you, should your pet get lost," she said.
If your pet is a total newbie to being driven, you can start by practicing just sitting in the car. First in the driveway, then around the block and, before you know it, they'll be a pro. Rewarding them with treats always helps!
Pro tip: You can try taking your pet on day trips or overnights in the lead-up to a big trip to help them get used to being in the car.
During The Ride
Once you're ready to hit the road, make sure everyone's all strapped in. Keep your fur baby from sliding around the backseat at every turn by securing them using a harness and seatbelt tether.
Driver safety is also important to consider. Macaulay has a large Labrador Retriever and uses a back-seat bridge to keep from being tackled with love while she drives.
You can also consider using a crate or carrier to keep your four-legged friend safe. "You want to pick a crate that allows your pet to move freely, turn around, and lay down comfortably," she advised.
For cats or small dogs, a booster seat might work well — especially if your pet loves to look out the window.
Brittany Barber | Narcity Media
If you have a hyperactive or anxious pet, you can help them manage the drive in a few ways. There are sprays available that release a pheromone to help chill your pet out, and for dogs, having a chew toy during the car ride can help relieve stress.
Keeping their food familiar is also soothing. Grabbing a bag of their regular kibble or treats can keep their tummy from churning. Plus, you'll want to stick to their regular eating schedule (because no one likes being hangry).
Lindsay also recommended rest stops every few hours to let your pet use the bathroom and stretch out those little legs. "Puppies and senior pets may need to stop more often," she added.
When You Arrive
Wherever your final destination is, new environments can really stimulate your pet and give them a case of the zoomies.
Loud noises, campfires, new people and wildlife can all be a lot. If you're on a camping site or public area, keep your pet on a leash so they don't run off when startled.
Just like you'd wear a hat or boots, you should dress your pet to protect them from the elements. In the summer, a cooling vest or bandana will help them beat the heat, and a coat and boots can keep their body and paws warm when it's cold. If you're bringing them on the water, strap them up in a life jacket.
For cat owners, keep things as close to normal as possible by bringing your feline friend's regular litter.
When it comes to food, try to keep your pet’s diet the same, and don’t forget to pack a water bowl (or on-the-go bottle) so they can stay hydrated. Water in a new place can be tough on sensitive stomachs, so bringing some from home for your pet can be helpful too.
Lastly, of course, have fun! Bring their favourite toys, play with them, make memories and take lots of photos. At the end of the day, you know your pet better than anyone, and you should be so happy and proud to have them with you.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
