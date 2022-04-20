NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Canada's New 'Ultra Affordable' Airline Has Plans To Add Even More Routes In Summer 2022

Lynx Air could be coming to a city near you.

Passengers at Vancouver International Airport. Right: A Lynx Air plane.

If you've been looking for cheap domestic flight tickets in Canada, this could be for you. Canada's newest airline Lynx Air is promising "ultra-affordable" prices and it has big expansion plans for 2022.

On April 11, the new carrier took to the skies for the first time for its inaugural flight between Calgary and Vancouver.

Despite announcing its launch just six months ago, the airline has already unveiled plans to expand to even more destinations before the summer is over.

As of right now, passengers can book trips between Canadian cities like Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna and Winnipeg.

In a recent press release, the airline confirmed its plans to add two more aircraft to its fleet in the coming months, "allowing it to further expand its network in the lead up to summer."

This will include flights to and from Victoria as of May 12, trips to Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's by the end of June, and to Edmonton by the end of July.

By the time summer is in full swing, the company says it plans to operate 148 flights per week coast to coast across Canada.

Company CEO Merren McArthur also previously revealed the airline's plans to expand beyond domestic short-haul and long-haul flights. She told CTV News that Lynx Air does intend to expand into the U.S. and internationally as it evolves.

The carrier describes itself as "Canada's new ultra-affordable airline," as ticket prices start at just $39 for a one-way trip.

The cost is so low due to its "à la carte system," which allows passengers to only pay for the services they actually intend to use on their trip.

This means in-flight food, priority boarding, seat selection, carry-on or checked baggage and entertainment is not included as part of the original ticket price.

