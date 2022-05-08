Canada's New 'Ultra Affordable' Airline Has Up To 75% Off Flight Tickets For 1 Day Only
You can use the promo code over and over! ✈️
Looking for cheap domestic flights in Canada? You're in luck! Canada's new airline Lynx Air is having a sale and summer flight tickets are up to 75% off.
On Sunday, May 8, the new carrier announced a sale and a new promo code in recognition of Mother's Day in Canada.
Via Twitter, the company confirmed that the promo code "MOM" would help travellers get discounts on domestic flights taking off between May 11 and June 23, 2022.
While deals cannot be combined, it is possible to use the promo code more than once, which is good to know if you've got multiple trips planned for the months ahead.
You'll have to act fast though, as the discounts are for one day only and they expire at 11:59 p.m. MT on Sunday, May 8.
If you're unable to book right away, don't worry. The airline has cheap domestic routes starting from less than $50 for a one-way trip — before any promo codes have been applied.
It's able to offer such affordable fares thanks to its "à la carte system" that allows passengers to only pay for the services they actually intend to use on their trip.
For example, things like baggage, seat selection and priority boarding are not included in a flight's original price. Instead, they are added on as extras.
After launching towards the end of 2021 and taking off for the first time in April, the airline has now expanded to six Canadian cities. This includes Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna and Winnipeg.
The airline also has imminent plans to extend into Victoria by May 12, as well as Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's by the end of June. By July, Edmonton is also expected to be added to that list.
In fact, the company says it intends to operate 148 flights per week coast to coast across Canada this summer.
