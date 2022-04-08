Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Is Having A Sale & Round Trip Flights Cost Under $100
The airline is having a huge 70% off sale to celebrate its launch! ✈️
Ready to take to the skies, travellers? Canada's brand new "ultra-affordable" airline — Lynx Air — officially launched this week and the company is having a huge 70% off sale to celebrate.
Lynx took off for the first time on Thursday, April 7, with its inaugural flight from Calgary to Vancouver.
In recognition of the big day, the Canadian carrier announced its "biggest sale yet" in the form of a discount code to give customers even more money off on flights.
To get up to 70% off all routes, all passengers need to do is use the code LYNXLAUNCH when selecting their flight online.
The discount will be valid from April 7 through to 11:59 p.m. MT on April 10, 2022.
It applies to trips taken between April 7 and June 28, 2022, so it's perfect if you're looking for a cheap flight this spring or summer.
Plus, the promo code can be used more than once!
WE ARE FLYING! To celebrate our big day, we're offering up to 70% off base fares with promo code "LAUNCH" \n\nExperience the future of air travel in the latest generation @Boeing by booking your flight at http://FlyLynx.com\u00a0pic.twitter.com/umyvS160uA— Lynx Air (@Lynx Air) 1649373161
After initially being introduced to Canadians back in November 2021, the airline has been growing its network to reach six Canadian cities in total: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Victoria.
One-way fares between cities start at $39 and with the latest discount, passengers can currently find round-trip flights for less than $100.
By the summer, the low-cost carrier says it will be operating 148 flights per week coast to coast across Canada, with plans to expand into Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's by the end of June, then Edmonton by the end of July.
While Lynx Air's focus is currently domestic short-haul and long-haul flights, the company ultimately intends to launch in the U.S. and eventually worldwide, too.
The airline is using an "ultra-low-cost carrier model," promising low fares, brand new aircraft and great customer service.
CEO Merren McArthur told CTV News the super cheap fare structure will be based on "simplicity" and "transparency," allowing passengers to pick and choose the services they actually want to pay for.
This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
