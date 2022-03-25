Canada's 'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Launched A Flash Sale & It's For One Day Only
One-way flights start from $29!
Swoop Airlines has launched a flash sale on flights across Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, with some routes starting at just $29 per person one-way.
Their flash sale is only in place on Friday, March 25 and ends at 11.59 p.m. ET or until the selected seats are sold out. It applies to travel between May 1 and June 28.
The cheapest flight is Victoria to Edmonton, but the budget airline also flies to multiple Canadian destinations, including cities like Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Victoria, Halifax, Regina, Saskatoon, Charlottetown and St. John's, among others.
One-way fares across Canada between Abbotsford and Hamilton start at $39 per person, Abbotsford to Toronto costs $59 per person, and if you fancy going to B.C.'s wine country, flights from Toronto to Kelowna are $89 per person.
If you fancy a trip across the border, one-way flights to Las Vegas and San Diego from Edmonton start at $99 per person and flights from Toronto to New York or Orlando (Sanford) are $99 per person.
If even warmer weather is calling your name, you can fly from Toronto to Kingston or Montego Bay, in Jamaica, for $129 per person.
In a recent study done by Expedia, it found 55% of Canadians are experiencing vacation deprivation and that almost half of people who work remotely say it's difficult to unplug on a trip.
With these flight deals, there are so many more destinations to choose from, but you'll have to be quick because there are only 16 hours left to book (at the time of publication).
Now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, airlines are fighting for your business.
Vancouver Airport launched flights to 10 destinations this spring, including Austin, Texas, and Flair Airlines started a route from Vancouver to Alaska with one-way fares starting at $99.
Canada's newest budget airline, Lynx Air, has been introducing new flights and flash sales ahead of its first-ever flight from Calgary to Vancouver on April 7.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.