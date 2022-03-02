Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cheap flights

Most Canadians Are 'Vacation-Deprived' So Here's 7 Super Cheap Flights From Vancouver

Pack your bags! 🧳✈️

Looking out of a plane window, right, person walking on the Santa Monica Pier.

Looking out of a plane window, right, person walking on the Santa Monica Pier.

Lukas Gojda | Dreamstime, Morgan Leet | Narcity

It's official — most Canadians are vacation deprived and it turns out that workcations just aren't cutting it.

This new information might be just the excuse you needed to book that trip. For anyone living in Vancouver, there are some cheap flights to help make it happen.

A new study done by Expedia showed that 55% of Canadians are experiencing vacation deprivation and that almost half of people who work remotely say it's more difficult to actually unplug on a trip.

While workcations seem great at first, 80% of people who took them don't actually feel like it's a real vacation.

Possibly the worst part of it all is that Canadians aren't using all of their vacation time. Expedia said that "Canadian workers took less vacation than the global average and a third left vacations days on the table."

Now more than ever it seems — you need a vacation.

If you're not feeling a super expensive trip, no worries. There are some super affordable flights taking off from Vancouver International Airport or Abbotsford Airport this season, so you can get away from it all.

Vancouver to Phoenix, Arizona

Price: From $208 round trip

When: April 13-20, 2022

Why You Need To Go: Flair always keeps it super cheap, but going to a different country for a couple of hundred dollars, round trip, is an amazing deal. Time to soak up some rays.

Website

Vancouver to San Francisco, California

Price: From $334 round trip

When: March 29 - April 5, 2022

Why You Need To Go: Book this flight with Air Canada ASAP if you want a week of exploring this iconic city. It's the perfect vacation if you want to keep busy site seeing things like the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.

Website

Vancouver to Kahului, Maui

Price: From $466 round trip

When: April 18-26, 2022

Why You Need To Go: The best part about this WestJet trip is that it's a direct flight from Vancouver to Kahului. No more hours waiting for a connection in Toronto!

Website

Vancouver to Los Angeles, California

Price: From $438 round trip

When: March 20-27, 2022

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a trip a little sooner, it's time to be spontaneous. Flair will take you to L.A. and back for around $438. Maybe you'll even see some celebs.

Website

Vancouver to Miami, Florida

Price: From $418 round trip

When: March 23-30 2022

Why You Need To Go: This Air Canada flight is the perfect excuse to hit the beach in Miami. Bring along some friends and make it the ultimate girls' trip!

Website

Vancouver to Halifax, Nova Scotia

Price: From $269 round trip

When: May 10-18, 2022

Why You Need To Go: Not into a sunny vacation? Why not explore the other side of Canada with a trip out East! Swoop is starting flights from Vancouver to Halifax in May and you can book your trip now.

Website

Abbotsford to Los Cabos, Mexico

Price: From $392 round trip

When: April 4-18, 2022

Why You Need To Go: This flight leaves from Abbotsford Airport, but that's just a short drive from Vancouver. Swoop Airlines is expanding its flights all the time, and this deal isn't one you want to miss.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

global warming

Vancouver Is Included In A Depressing List Of The World's First Cities To Be Underwater

Could Vancouver be the new Atlantis? 🌊

Computer generated images showing what flooding in Vancouver would look like with rising sea levels.

Climate Central

Vancouver has been included on a miserable new list of world cities which could be underwater first if sea levels rise just 1.5 metres.

Out of a list of 36 of the first cities in the world to end up underwater, Vancouver was ranked 19th, according to a recent post by The Swift Test.

Keep ReadingShow less
interprovincial travel

Flair Airlines Just Launched A Mega Flash Sale For Flights In & Out Of Vancouver

You can get from Toronto to Vancouver for $69!

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime, Josefhanus | Dreamstime

Flair Airlines is currently having a huge flash sale for flights in and out of Vancouver, so if you're looking for some cheap flights, this could be your chance.

According to its website, Flair Airlines is taking 75% off all base fares for flights to and from Vancouver, which means you could get a flight from Toronto to Vancouver for just $69 one way.

Keep ReadingShow less
cheap flights

Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Now Has More Routes & Flight Prices Start At $39

There are routes from six different Canadian cities! ✈️

Lynx_Air | Twitter

If you've been looking for cheap flights from Canada, look no further. New Canadian airline Lynx Air calls itself an "ultra-affordable" carrier, and ticket prices start at just $39 one way.

On February 15, the company announced that its network now includes six Canadian cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Victoria.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

Vancouver Airport Lists All The New Travel Restrictions & What Travellers Can Expect

Here's how landing in YVR will be different.

Hiroshi Tateishi | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

Vancouver International Airport has outlined all of the new travel measures that are coming, following the federal government's announcement on Tuesday, and what kind of experience people can expect.

YVR said in a statement that they are welcoming the new, more "relaxed" measures for Canadian travel, which are starting on February 27 at 9:01 p.m. PT.

Keep ReadingShow less