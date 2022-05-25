11 Cheap Vacation Ideas Out Of Vancouver That Locals Say Won't Hurt Your Wallet
Want the getaway without the cost?
Vancouver, B.C. is the perfect spot to live if you want to travel easily. Not only are you close to the U.S., but the province is full of natural wonders and stunning destinations.
It makes cheap vacations that much easier — for anyone that's craving a break but not ready to drop a ton of money.
A Vancouver Reddit thread has locals giving some seriously great recommendations for cheap vacations. The user who started the thread said that they have three weeks of vacation time to kill, but need to stick to a strict budget of $1,000.
Luckily, there are some super cheap airlines flying out of Vancouver that can get you on a beach in no time.
There were some great hacks in the thread, including crossing the border to the U.S. for some flight deals.
Others suggested heading to one of the tiny islands near Vancouver for an island getaway — with no flight required.
Some of them even have tropical-looking beaches, so you can pretend that you're somewhere far away.
There are endless stunning spots close to the city that make for the ideal vacation.
Tofino is known to be a hot spot for the summertime, especially for surfers. Even if you don't surf, it's worth going to visit the adorable town.
You can also hop across the border to Alberta and experience Banff — and its breathtaking scenery.
If you want to get out of Canada, Seattle is just a three-hour drive away!
With all of these options — your summer bucket list probably just got a whole lot longer.