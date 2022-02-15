Sections

Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Just Announced More Flights Into BC & Alberta

You can go from Vancouver to Toronto for $69!

Vancouver Editor
Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Just Announced More Flights Into BC & Alberta
Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

Pack your bags, because Lynx Air is making that much-need vacation way more affordable if you live in B.C. and Alberta.

The "ultra-affordable" airline just launched this year and is now expanding to more routes throughout Canada. The airline just announced that its network now includes flights in Victoria — its latest West Coast edition.

Twice a week, Lynx will have flights from Victoria to Calgary which start at $39 for one way. So, for the price of going to lunch, you can fly to an entirely different province.

For the reverse leg of the journey, flights from Calgary to Victoria start as low as $49 one way.

Geoff Dickson, President and CEO at Victoria Airport Authority, said in a press release that a "low-cost airline like Lynx will offer affordable travel options for our community and provide opportunities for travellers to explore the beauty and culture of Victoria."

If you live in Vancouver, you're also in luck. The airline has flights going from Vancouver to Calgary, which also start at $39 for a one-way trip.

For the same price, you can also fly from Kelowna to Vancouver.

If you're looking for a cross-country journey, you can go from Calgary to Toronto for as cheap as $49.

There are flights from Vancouver's airport all the way to Toronto too, priced at $69. So, you can go to each city and determine once and for all which is the best.

Winnipeg is also a destination out of Vancouver with the airline, which will only cost you $59.

If you're desperate for a trip — like most people are right now — there's no better time than now, to book a spontaneous weekend getaway that won't make you broke.

