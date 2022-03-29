Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Launched A Spring Sale & Flights To BC Are 50% Off
That summer vacation just got a lot more realistic, because Lynx Air is having a spring sale with some majorly cheap flights to B.C.
The super-affordable airline, which launches on April 7, is offering Buy One Get One 50% off for base fare flights, including trips to Kelowna, which is the perfect spring and summer destination.
You can explore the beautiful city in the warmer months while saving your wallet.
The Buy One Get One 50% off deal is happening for all travel routes purchased until 11:59 p.m. on March 31. It applies to flights between April 7 and June 28, according to the website.
A minimum of two tickets for the same flight need to be purchased for this promo to apply, so make sure to grab a friend.
You can fly from Calgary to Kelowna for as low as $56 one-way per person, while Vancouver to Kelowna flights start at just $30 one-way per person with this promo.
Nothing says \u201cvacation\u201d like summer in #YLW! Buy one get 50% off base fares to @ylwkelowna this June.\n\nBook your flights to beautiful B.C. at http://FlyLynx.com\u00a0 to fly between June 1st and 28th.pic.twitter.com/v242ddqYg3— Lynx Air (@Lynx Air) 1648570147
Now is your chance to book that vacation and check out all those stunning Kelowna wineries this summer.
Kelowna is located in the interior of B.C. and is known for its warm, dry summer heat, the Okanagan Lake and all the wineries that surround it.
It's a local summer travel spot for Vancouverites, so if you are from other parts of Canada, this is the perfect chance to check it out.
Other deals are also happening through Lynx Air's Spring sale event, which you probably want to check out.
