This City In BC Was Ranked As One Of The Best Places To Work From Home In The US & Canada

The place is giving Bridgerton vibes. 🏰

Hatley Castle in Colwood, BC. Right: Lighthouse and ocean around Colwood, BC.

If the work-from-home life is where you're at, you know that the place you live in makes all the difference.

This dreamy little city in B.C. is actually ranked one of the best in all of Canada and the U.S. to work from home in — so you might want to consider a move.

Or take full advantage of remote working and book a workcation here!

Colwood, B.C., is located on Vancouver Island and has ranked an astonishing fifth place on the list of all the best places to work from home in the two countries, according to PCmag.

With remote life, work can now be exciting and travel is made way easier.

You probably haven't even heard of this city, but now it's time to get started researching it because you'll want to book a flight to the beautiful town ASAP.

Colwood has been ranked this high because of the suburb life it provides which includes easy access to Victoria, many parks, historic buildings and the ocean nearby.

The city is also home to Hatley Castle, which looks like it's taken right out of the very popular TV series, Bridgerton.

While there you can visit and pretend like you're in a real-life fairytale.

According to PCmag, the average cost of a home there is $884,700, so if you're thinking of buying and settling down, it's not super cheap.

This city is only nine kilometres away from Canada's capital — Victoria, B.C.

So, if you are looking for a fun weekend trip, you can head there.

This super cute city would make the ideal stay for anyone working from home, and it's now officially one of the best to do it in!

