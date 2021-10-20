Victoria Is Ranked Canada's Best Winter Workcation Spot & Here Are 5 Airbnbs You Could Stay
Work and play at the same time this year.
As more people work from home, it means that you can travel without taking the time off.
Workcations have taken off in the past couple of years and new data just confirmed that Victoria is the best place to take it this winter in Canada.
In a media release, Icelandair has ranked places to go on a workcation in the winter and Victoria made the top five in the world.
The decision was made based on the quality of life, restaurant prices, internet speed, Instagramability, rainy days, temperature, and snowfall.
Victoria took the top place for all of Canada, and we aren't that surprised.
It's a beautiful city that has everything you need, amazing views and tons of fun activities to do after work.
There is a lot of exploring, and beautiful nature that will make you feel relaxed after a long day on the computer.
If you're already packing up your bags, you're going to want to book a place to cozy up for your winter workcation.
Here are some stunning Airbnbs that will make for a great trip.
A Charming Cottage
Price Per Night: $110
Why You Need To Go: This cottage is right out of a storybook. It's the perfect little retreat for you this winter, with a fireplace to sit beside as you work away. It's close to downtown so you can explore on the weekend and you get a view of the water.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
A Lakeside Retreat
Price Per Night: $116
Why You Need To Go: Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't enjoy being beside the water. This place is right on a calming lake with a covered patio. They have a canoe and paddleboat for you to take out as an after-work activity and a hot tub to decompress in.
The Rustic Escape
Price Per Night: $111
Why You Need To Go: Imagine being curled up with a good book, right in the middle of nature. You're still in Victoria so you have everything you need, but you are away from the hustle and bustle. This place is pet-friendly too, so you can bring your furry friend for company!
A Downtown Dream
Price Per Night: $121
Why You Need To Go: You're right on the harbour at this place in the heart of Victoria. If you really want to explore what makes this city the best place to workcation, this is the spot to do it.
The Beach House
Price Per Night: $161
Why You Need To Go: You are right on the beach, literally, when you stay here. Victoria is known for its whale sightings, so you might get lucky and see one out your window! They also have kayaks that you can use if you're feeling adventurous.
