Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Victoria
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
bc airbnbs

Victoria Is Ranked Canada's Best Winter Workcation Spot & Here Are 5 Airbnbs You Could Stay

Work and play at the same time this year.

Victoria Is Ranked Canada's Best Winter Workcation Spot & Here Are 5 Airbnbs You Could Stay
@_kylemcmullin_ via @lifeofkiera | Instagram, Mark Hryciw | Dreamstime

As more people work from home, it means that you can travel without taking the time off.

Workcations have taken off in the past couple of years and new data just confirmed that Victoria is the best place to take it this winter in Canada.

In a media release, Icelandair has ranked places to go on a workcation in the winter and Victoria made the top five in the world.

The decision was made based on the quality of life, restaurant prices, internet speed, Instagramability, rainy days, temperature, and snowfall.

Icelandair

Victoria took the top place for all of Canada, and we aren't that surprised.

It's a beautiful city that has everything you need, amazing views and tons of fun activities to do after work.


There is a lot of exploring, and beautiful nature that will make you feel relaxed after a long day on the computer.

If you're already packing up your bags, you're going to want to book a place to cozy up for your winter workcation.

Here are some stunning Airbnbs that will make for a great trip.

A Charming Cottage

Airbnb

Price Per Night: $110

Why You Need To Go: This cottage is right out of a storybook. It's the perfect little retreat for you this winter, with a fireplace to sit beside as you work away. It's close to downtown so you can explore on the weekend and you get a view of the water.

Book Here

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

A Lakeside Retreat

Airbnb

Price Per Night: $116

Why You Need To Go: Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't enjoy being beside the water. This place is right on a calming lake with a covered patio. They have a canoe and paddleboat for you to take out as an after-work activity and a hot tub to decompress in.

Book Here

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Rustic Escape

Airbnb

Price Per Night: $111

Why You Need To Go: Imagine being curled up with a good book, right in the middle of nature. You're still in Victoria so you have everything you need, but you are away from the hustle and bustle. This place is pet-friendly too, so you can bring your furry friend for company!

Book Here

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

A Downtown Dream

Airbnb

Price Per Night: $121

Why You Need To Go: You're right on the harbour at this place in the heart of Victoria. If you really want to explore what makes this city the best place to workcation, this is the spot to do it.

Book Here

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Beach House

Airbnb

Price Per Night: $161

Why You Need To Go: You are right on the beach, literally, when you stay here. Victoria is known for its whale sightings, so you might get lucky and see one out your window! They also have kayaks that you can use if you're feeling adventurous.

Book Here

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Victoria's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

7 Festive Things To Do In Victoria BC This Holiday Season

Get cosy and festive in BC's charming capital!
kristarobertsgeary

Who says vacations are only for the summer? With bathing-suit season a thing of the distant past, there are still plenty of reasons to load up the car and fit in a weekend getaway with your main squeeze or best friends this winter.

With the holiday season upon us, and tons of exciting and festive events on the horizon, why not pay our province's sweet little capital a visit?

Keep Reading Show less

14 Best BC Restaurants That Are Worth Getting Out Of The City For

Travel for your tummy.
@tastyindian

After I moved downtown, I ventured within a 5 mile radius of my apartment to establish a solid list of go-to takeout spots. This concrete-jungle-hermit-shell of food joints allows me to get Greek, pizza, Portuguese chicken (and a dozen other things) without walking for more than 10 minutes. The servers at my designated sushi spot have started to irritably recognise my voice over the phone when I order my usual: sushi special with two dynamite, 1 chicken roll.

One of the best parts about living in a city as culturally diverse as Vancouver is the abundance of delicious food from all over the world. But even though almost everything is available right within the downtown core, there are still areas that unquestionably have their specialties.

Keep Reading Show less