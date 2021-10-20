The Best Hotel In Canada 2021 Was Ranked & It Takes Vacation Bliss To The Max
The Oak Bay Beach Hotel was just ranked as Canada's best hotel in 2021 and the pictures are about to prove why.
Condé Nast Traveler released its list of stunning locations and chose this hotel, nestled into the coastline of Victoria, B.C., as its number one pick.
As you arrive, you're greeted by a wonderful courtyard and water fountain surrounded by rustic red brickwork.
The rooms are spacious and boast stunning views.
The bathrooms have a modern finish with marble and granite-effect tiles combined with polished wooden drawers to hold your towels and toiletries.
However, if you're looking to spend a little more, the penthouse takes your vacation to the next level.
A huge couch is perfect for relaxing while watching TV, or you can head to your personal balcony and listen to the waves while you read your favourite book.
There is also plenty of space for dining if you don't want to leave your room.
The outdoor spa gives you luxury on top of the style and comfort of your room. The hotel has a full-service spa, pedicure and treatment rooms.
There is a poolside food and beverage service on the spa deck, too, so you can sip your favourite drink and watch the sun go down.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.