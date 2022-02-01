Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver airbnbs

This Floating 'Love Nest' Was Just Named One Of The Most Romantic Airbnbs In Canada

It's perfect for Valentines Day! ❤️

Vancouver Editor
This Floating 'Love Nest' Was Just Named One Of The Most Romantic Airbnbs In Canada
Airbnb | Jean-Michel

This super unique stay in Vancouver, B.C. was just named one of the most romantic Airbnbs in all of Canada, and it's not actually on land.

It's called The Floating Love Nest on Instagram and it clearly deserves the slightly-cheesy name. According to the Airbnb listing, the houseboat is winter-ready, making it the perfect spot for a romantic Valentine's Day out on the water.

The list, from Duuo, gathered the top 15 most romantic Airbnbs in the country for the month of February.

The press release said that this houseboat lets you relax "with the ebb and flow of the tide as you embrace this rare opportunity for solitude."

"Boasting all the amenities you’d expect from a luxury hotel, only this time you and your loved one are at the helm," it added.

It's basically the most private Airbnb in Vancouver, away from all of the hustle and bustle while still being in the city. Imagine a night out on the water, under the stars. It sounds like a fairytale — as long as you don't get seasick!

To top off the romantic atmosphere, there is even an outdoor fireplace. You can snuggle up and gaze out at the city with your special someone.

The listing said that the houseboat is anchored in False Creek, which is right downtown. You can only get there by getting shuttled out on the water — a service that the host provides to the guests.

Airbnb | Jean-Michel

The houseboat is off-grid and has a solar power system, so get ready to bond with your date without the comfort of Netflix and wifi.

If you are desperate for internet though, the listing said you can purchase it for an extra $12 a day.

Airbnb | Jean-Michel

Even though you can't get Uber Eats to the middle of the ocean, the boat has a stunning kitchen where you can cook up a tasty meal.

Airbnb | Jean-Michel

Watching the sun go down on this boat, with some wine and yummy food, sounds like the best date ever.

Airbnb | Jean-Michel

You even get a perfect view of the mountains. Coffee and breakfast looking out at the B.C. scenery? Yes, please.

The inside of the boat is super well decorated and modern, with a bright atmosphere.

Airbnb | Jean-Michel

There are also multiple beds if you want to make it a double date.

Airbnb | Jean-Michel

It's already pretty affordable, but the more people you bring along the cheaper it is.

Airbnb | Jean-Michel

Book now, before it's all filled up!

The Floating Love Nest

Price: $235 per night

Sleeps: Up to 4

Location: Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It was ranked one of the most romantic stays in all of Canada, making it perfect for Valentine's Day!

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

things to do in toronto

9 Things To Do In Toronto This Valentine's Day That Aren't Just Dinner & A Movie

Are you a flame? Because I think I found my perfect match.

@erin_slaterr | Instagram, @couple.of.beaches | Instagram

Yes, Toronto is a city filled with lots of romantic restaurants for couples who would like to enjoy a candlelit and exquisite meal on Valentine's Day, but sometimes this idea seems a bit too cliché.

With Ontario's reopening plan, activities and ideas that seem long forgotten will be enjoyable once again.

Keep Reading Show less
toronto restaurants

Toronto's Nutella-Stuffed Donut Bouquets Will Steal Your Hole Heart This Valentine's Day

No water needed!

Eurodesserts

Roses have some big competition this Valentine's Day. Toronto bakery Euro Desserts has mouth-watering donut bouquets, and one look will have you falling in love.

The bouquets are made up of twelve donuts and come in a variety of flavours.

Keep Reading Show less
Valentine's Day

9 Valentine's Day Gifts To Treat Yourself In Ottawa If You Love You The Most

It's all about you babe. 🎀

@bbxcollection | Instagram, Courtesy of IO Bakes

If you're someone who loves things pink and sugary but isn't really into celebrating Valentine's Day, why not make it an occasion to treat yourself?

There are many specialty Valentine treats and gifts in Ottawa that you can indulge in and get spoiled the way you deserve. Here are nine ways to treat yourself this February if you love you the most.

Keep Reading Show less
road trips near toronto

7 Romantic Getaways Near Toronto That You Can Still Book For Valentine's Day Weekend

From tiny cabins to dreamy Airbnbs.

The Juniper, Hotel 52 | Airbnb

Valentine's Day is coming up, and there's still time to plan a romantic weekend getaway for you and that special someone.

From cute boutique hotels to dreamy cabin escapes, you can have the ultimate weekend of romance at these spots near Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less