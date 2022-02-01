This Floating 'Love Nest' Was Just Named One Of The Most Romantic Airbnbs In Canada
It's perfect for Valentines Day! ❤️
This super unique stay in Vancouver, B.C. was just named one of the most romantic Airbnbs in all of Canada, and it's not actually on land.
It's called The Floating Love Nest on Instagram and it clearly deserves the slightly-cheesy name. According to the Airbnb listing, the houseboat is winter-ready, making it the perfect spot for a romantic Valentine's Day out on the water.
The list, from Duuo, gathered the top 15 most romantic Airbnbs in the country for the month of February.
The press release said that this houseboat lets you relax "with the ebb and flow of the tide as you embrace this rare opportunity for solitude."
"Boasting all the amenities you’d expect from a luxury hotel, only this time you and your loved one are at the helm," it added.
It's basically the most private Airbnb in Vancouver, away from all of the hustle and bustle while still being in the city. Imagine a night out on the water, under the stars. It sounds like a fairytale — as long as you don't get seasick!
To top off the romantic atmosphere, there is even an outdoor fireplace. You can snuggle up and gaze out at the city with your special someone.
The listing said that the houseboat is anchored in False Creek, which is right downtown. You can only get there by getting shuttled out on the water — a service that the host provides to the guests.
The houseboat is off-grid and has a solar power system, so get ready to bond with your date without the comfort of Netflix and wifi.
If you are desperate for internet though, the listing said you can purchase it for an extra $12 a day.
Even though you can't get Uber Eats to the middle of the ocean, the boat has a stunning kitchen where you can cook up a tasty meal.
Watching the sun go down on this boat, with some wine and yummy food, sounds like the best date ever.
You even get a perfect view of the mountains. Coffee and breakfast looking out at the B.C. scenery? Yes, please.
The inside of the boat is super well decorated and modern, with a bright atmosphere.
There are also multiple beds if you want to make it a double date.
It's already pretty affordable, but the more people you bring along the cheaper it is.
Book now, before it's all filled up!
The Floating Love Nest
Price: $235 per night
Sleeps: Up to 4
Location: Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: It was ranked one of the most romantic stays in all of Canada, making it perfect for Valentine's Day!
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.