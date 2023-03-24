You Can Buy A Two-Storey Houseboat In Toronto With Views Of The Bluffs For $150K (PHOTOS)
It's cheaper than a shoebox condo!
Those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life need to look no further than Betty White, a two-storey houseboat in Toronto located at Bluffer's Park Marina in the Cliffcrest community.
Listed at $150,000, the property boasts one bedroom and a pull-out couch in the living room for guests. The houseboat for sale has been updated with new amenities, including a piped-in pellet stove and an oil radiator for chilly evenings.
With views of the Scarborough Bluffs, the houseboat's future owners can wake up to the sound of waves or watch the sunset over the water while enjoying dinner. According to the posting, the boat's current owner has lived in it for many years through "all seasons."
Betty White's interiors.Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty | Realtors.ca
"Picture yourself having a coffee overlooking the water or going for a paddleboard whenever you feel like it, all of this in a high-ranking school district & an easy drive to downtown Toronto," the posting reads.
Betty White's interiors.Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty | Realtors.ca
According to the listing, the boat can potentially be moved to another location, but for now, it's out of the water and ready for easy showings and inspections.
Maintenance fees for the Betty White vary depending on winter use and storage, but they are currently at $600 per month. The exterior work, including soffits and trim, is being completed, and no bubbler is necessary.
For those looking for a unique Toronto property, this boat definitely fits the bill — and could make for a great summer escape on the water, too!
Betty White Boat House
Betty White's exteriors.
Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty | Realtors.ca
For sale: $150K asking price
Address: 7 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough
Parking spaces: 2
This modern houseboat is a short drive from downtown and is a much cheaper alternative to shoebox condos in Toronto.