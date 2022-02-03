Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc airbnbs

This Cozy Airbnb Nestled In The Trees In BC Is Among The Most Romantic Stays In Canada

Time to cozy up! 🔥

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Cozy Airbnb Nestled In The Trees In BC Is Among The Most Romantic Stays In Canada
Randy | Airbnb

This Airbnb nestled in the trees of B.C. is among the most romantic stay in Canada and gives off major cozy vibes.

The cute spot is called The Sandy Hook Nook and it's located in Sechelt, B.C. This is the only place in B.C. to make the list for top romantic places to stay in Canada, according to Airbnb data research.

Extremely chic and boho vibes are being served by this cute cabin. You can also see some stunning views of the inlet from it.

Randy | Airbnb

Airbnb has based its research on the most searched factors for Valentine's Day weekend. From their research, they found that people were looking for specific types of homes for the big weekend— cabins, chalets, and cottages.

People also search for amenities like wifi, fireplaces, jacuzzis, and if pets are allowed.

Randy | Airbnb

The Nook checked off all these boxes — making it the perfect spot for Valentine's Day getaway. Whether it be a vacation for you and your partner or just yourself, this place has you covered.

The Airbnb includes a cozy wood-burning fire which is perfect to curl up to on the colder winter nights.

Randy | Airbnb

It is also just a few steps away from a beach — so if it's a nicer day or you have a pet with you, it'll be great for some sunset walks. Don't forget to bring your canoe too!

Randy | Airbnb

There is also a sauna and a hot tub so you will never have to be cold when visiting this spot in the winter.

Randy | Airbnb

Bonus — if you have your own records this place also comes equipped with a record player.

Romance is in the air with this Airbnb cozy find!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

vancouver airbnbs

This Floating 'Love Nest' Was Just Named One Of The Most Romantic Airbnbs In Canada

It's perfect for Valentine's Day! ❤️

Airbnb | Jean-Michel

This super unique stay in Vancouver, B.C. was just named one of the most romantic Airbnbs in all of Canada, and it's not actually on land.

It's called The Floating Love Nest on Instagram and it clearly deserves the slightly-cheesy name. According to the Airbnb listing, the houseboat is winter-ready, making it the perfect spot for a romantic Valentine's Day out on the water.

Keep Reading Show less
bc airbnbs

5 Airstreams On Airbnb That You Can Cozy Up In & They Look Super Cool

They take glamping to a whole new level!

Dave and Ashlee | Airbnb

Renting an Airstream brings a weekend away to the next level, and there are some super cute ones to choose from in B.C.

You've probably seen Airstream trailers all over Instagram — they have an iconic look that gives the perfect outdoorsy vibe while still being comfortable.

Keep Reading Show less
bc airbnbs

7 Of The Cutest Winter Airbnbs In BC That'll Feel Like You've Been Transported To Narnia

Some even have saunas! ♨️

Martin | Airbnb, @hollyhuard_ | Instagram

Getting cozy in a cabin, with the snow gently falling outside, just washes your worries away. You'll feel like you've been transported straight to Narnia when you go to these Airbnbs in B.C.

Just imagine sitting next to a fire in a super cute cabin — it sounds so relaxing. B.C. is known for its stunning snow-capped mountains, which surround a lot of these magical spots.

Keep Reading Show less
bc airbnbs

This Hobbit House In BC Looks Like A Fairy Lives Inside & You Can Stay For A Cozy Weekend

It even has a hearth! 🔥

Christina | Airbnb

If you really want a weekend getaway, there's nothing like escaping into a real-life fairytale. This house in B.C. looks like it was imagined up, and like it should have a fairy living inside of it, but it's actually an Airbnb.

The Airbnb listing describes the quaint house as "an authentic earthhouse," in the Okanagan Highlands.

Keep Reading Show less