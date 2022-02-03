This Cozy Airbnb Nestled In The Trees In BC Is Among The Most Romantic Stays In Canada
Time to cozy up! 🔥
This Airbnb nestled in the trees of B.C. is among the most romantic stay in Canada and gives off major cozy vibes.
The cute spot is called The Sandy Hook Nook and it's located in Sechelt, B.C. This is the only place in B.C. to make the list for top romantic places to stay in Canada, according to Airbnb data research.
Extremely chic and boho vibes are being served by this cute cabin. You can also see some stunning views of the inlet from it.
Airbnb has based its research on the most searched factors for Valentine's Day weekend. From their research, they found that people were looking for specific types of homes for the big weekend— cabins, chalets, and cottages.
People also search for amenities like wifi, fireplaces, jacuzzis, and if pets are allowed.
The Nook checked off all these boxes — making it the perfect spot for Valentine's Day getaway. Whether it be a vacation for you and your partner or just yourself, this place has you covered.
The Airbnb includes a cozy wood-burning fire which is perfect to curl up to on the colder winter nights.
It is also just a few steps away from a beach — so if it's a nicer day or you have a pet with you, it'll be great for some sunset walks. Don't forget to bring your canoe too!
There is also a sauna and a hot tub so you will never have to be cold when visiting this spot in the winter.
Bonus — if you have your own records this place also comes equipped with a record player.
Romance is in the air with this Airbnb cozy find!