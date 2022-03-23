This Unique Cabin In BC Has 'Herds Of Deer' Walking By & It's The Perfect Off-The-Grid Vacay
There's also mountain sheep!
This off-the-grid cabin in B.C. will get you to be one with nature, and let you be up close and personal with some wildlife.
Out in the Okanagan Valley, this Airbnb is the perfect place to stay if you need a break from city life. It has a stunning design, and the listing said that when you wake up in the morning you can expect to see "herds of deer" just walking by.
The Airbnb cabin is located in Penticton, B.C., and its surroundings look stunning.
Outside view of the Airbnb cabin.Geoff And Kate | Airbnb
The listing also said that "you may even see some big horned mountain sheep."
It seems like you'll be entertained all day, even though it's off-grid.
It's also located on the top of a hill so you know the views of the Okanagan Valley will be impeccable.
Outside view of the Airbnb cabin.Geoff And Kate | Airbnb
This cabin is small but stylish, with one bedroom and big windows.
Inside view of the Airbnb cabin and bed.Geoff And Kate | Airbnb
Just think about the stunning sunsets and sunrises you could see from this high-up cabin.
It would make for some amazing photo opportunities!
Outside view of the Airbnb cabin.Geoff And Kate | Airbnb
The little cabin actually has no water or electricity making it a very unique wilderness experience.
The main home is just steps away though and has a full bathroom with a shower for shared use.
View of the shower located in the main home.Geoff And Kate | Airbnb
The whole property just looks like an amazing wilderness getaway and if you're already living in B.C. this is an easy trip to make this summer.
Garden and bridge water feature outside of the main home.Geoff And Kate | Airbnb
Time to get to planning a fun trip with this stunning cabin getaway included.
Rumspringa Cabin
Outside view of the Airbnb cabin with a cat.
Address: Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: This unique cabin find will truly have you feeling like a real-life Disney princess surrounded by nature and gorgeous views.