You Can Stay In This ‘Designer Treehouse’ In BC For The Night & Feel Like Tarzan
Grab a vine a swing to this Airbnb!
This stunning treehouse in B.C. will make you feel like you are Tarzan for the night, and you can rent it out on Airbnb.
You can sleep up in the trees, and get an epic view to wake up to in the morning. It will also have you feeling all the nostalgia, reminiscing about the iconic Disney character.
This Airbnb is located in Chilliwack, B.C., and is surrounded by beautiful nature. Although it's a tiny place, the inside is super modern and well designed.
If you live close to Vancouver, B.C. — this is the perfect place to cozy up for a weekend away.
You will feel totally relaxed, deep in the green forest.
Treehouse surrounded by lush forest.Lisa | Airbnb
You probably shouldn't attempt to swing off any vines here though because the West Coast trees are pretty high off the ground.
This place even has a fun outdoor shower, so you can really feel one with nature.
The outdoor shower at the Airbnb.Lisa | Airbnb
It might be in nature, but it's anything but rugged. It looks like a little spa.
Inside of the outdoor shower.Lisa | Airbnb
Don't forget to bring up some marshmallows and graham crackers because this treehouse vacation spot even comes with a fire pit area to make s'mores in the evenings.
Fire-pit outside Airbnb.Lisa | Airbnb
At night, take a pause and gaze at the stars through a telescope in the treehouse.
Telescope located in the Airbnb.Lisa | Airbnb
You can even continue star gazing through the ceiling windows of your bedroom as you fall asleep.
The treehouse bedroom.Lisa | Airbnb
It also comes with an extremely stunning kitchen. There is everything you need to cook a tasty meal.
Kitchen and living space in the Airbnb.Lisa | Airbnb
The kitchen and main floor area are so open and airy allowing all the natural light to shine throughout.
Kitchen and bathroom of the trrehouse.Lisa | Airbnb
When you enter the Airbnb you will climb up a bridge that is just like Tarzan's treehouse.
Bridge walkway entrance to the Airbnb.Lisa | Airbnb
Basically, this spot surrounded by nature will let you live out your Disney fantasies.
Private Designer Tree House
Kitchen and front door of treehouse with a view of the bridge.
Price: $264 per night
Location: Chilliwack, BC