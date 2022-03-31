Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This House In BC Looks Like It Was Plucked Straight Out Of Spain & It's Beside A Winery

Time to wine down! 🍷

Vancouver Staff Writer
Inside of the Airbnb. Right: Orchard on the Airbnb property.​

John | Airbnb

There is a super dreamy home that looks like it should be somewhere in Spain, and you and your friends can stay there — no travel required.

The stylish and unique Airbnb is located in Naramata, B.C. right on an orchard that is surrounded by wineries.

Naramata is located in the Okanagan which has the perfect dry heat in the summertime to grow these luscious wine-making grapes.

Not to mention — you will literally feel like you are in Spain while staying here.

It's the perfect Airbnb for a large group, a girl's getaway or even a bachelorette party.

Outside of the Airbnb.John | Airbnb

The modern design of the home with all black and white features will have you taking Instagram photos for days.

Front entrance of the Airbnb.Front entrance of the Airbnb.John | Airbnb

Literally — every inch of this home is picturesque.

Shelf with decor in the Airbnb.Shelf with decor in the Airbnb.John | Airbnb

It has a massive living area and kitchen so it can host all of your friends.

This Airbnb can host up to nine guests, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. That means you can split the cost, making it way more affordable.

Bedroom with a large bed in the Airbnb.Bedroom with a large bed in the Airbnb.John | Airbnb

Bonus — pets are allowed too!

Each bathroom has a unique design that really resembles a modern-Spanish influence.

Bathroom with pink tiles in the Airbnb.Bathroom with pink tiles in the Airbnb.John | Airbnb

The kitchen is huge, giving you lots of space to cook those big group dinners.

Cooking competition, anyone?

Large kitchen in the Airbnb.Large kitchen in the Airbnb.John | Airbnb

Not only is this Airbnb located on an orchard the whole area of Naramata is just filled with wineries too.

Orchard on the Airbnb property.Orchard on the Airbnb property.John | Airbnb

Imagine leaving the house for a wine tour and being able to walk right home after — sounds like a dream come true!

The Casa Cereza / Spanish Home on Orchard

Front entrance and stairs in the home.

Price: $869 per night.

Location: Naramata, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect weekend getaway for any large friend group, plus, you will be surrounded by all the wine you can drink!

Website

