airbnb

Canada's Most 'Wish-listed' Treehouse Stay Is In BC & You Have To Literally Climb To Bed

You can see the ocean from your bed! 🌊

Vancouver Staff Writer
Outside views of the tree house. Right: Inside views of the living room and ladder.​

Amanda | Airbnb

This Airbnb in B.C. is a super fun getaway retreat that will have you sleeping up in the trees and make you feel like you are living a real-life Tarzan dream.

It's the most "wish-listed" treehouse stay in the entire country, which is no surprise — just look how cool and unique the whole house looks.

The catch when it comes to sleeping in a treehouse? You have to climb into bed — literally. It's worth it though, to be waking up with a high-up view of the ocean.

This stay is called Owl’s Perch Treehouse Unique Treetop Escape and it is located in Sooke, B.C.

Airbnb collected data based on customers' wish lists on the site, to determine what stay was the most 'wish-listed'.

People really must enjoy sleeping up in the trees because Airbnb had a whole ranking list dedicated just to treehouse stays — and Owl’s Perch Treehouse came in on top.

B.C. also had the most wish-listed unique stay in Canada, called Cob Cottage — which is an Earth House located on Mayne Island.

The province is clearly full of interesting spots to spend the night.

Owl's Perch treehouse is seriously amazing and the coolest spot for anyone adventurous to rent out this summer.

Outside view of the home.

The entire one-bedroom, one-bathroom treehouse also comes with gorgeous views of the Salish Sea.

Ocean views.

This home is nearly nine meters off the ground, so you know you will have the most gorgeous sunset views every evening.

There is evening a perfect viewing porch to relax on and have an evening cocktail.

Porch of the home.

The treehouse is covered in so many windows — giving you lots of views to enjoy.

Living space in the home.

On top of climbing up to the building, you have to take a ladder to the loft-stye bed too — giving it the ultimate treehouse vibes.

Living space in the home.

It's such a magnificent must-try stay for this summer, so gather all your friends and get to planning.

Owl’s Perch Treehouse Unique Treetop Escape

Price: $198 per night

Address: Sooke, BC

Why You Need To Go: This beautiful stay in Sooke, B.C. will have you living a real-life Tarzan fantasy. You can truly relax and immerse yourself in nature with this wonderful treehouse home.

Website

