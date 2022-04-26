You Can Stay On This Tiny Island Near Vancouver & Sit In A Hot Tub Overlooking The Ocean
It's only 20 minutes from Vancouver!
Summer vacation time is almost here, and B.C. has some seriously stunning options to stay at.
This one spot is on a little island in the ocean and even has a hot tub where you can watch the sunset from. Could it get any more romantic?
Plus, it's only a 20-minute trip on the BC Ferries from West Vancouver.
The Airbnb is on Bowen Island and is perfect for a luxurious ocean-side getaway that actually won't break the bank.
View of the ocean and hot tube from Airbnb.Airbnb | Melissa
Its rate is $300 per night, and you can sleep two people there.
For the price you get to wake up and look out your bedroom window, to see the bright blue ocean in front of you.
Bedroom of Airbnb.Airbnb | Melissa
You can head down to the water and have your morning coffee sitting on one of the cute lawn chairs the hosts have laid out.
Lawn of Airbnb.Airbnb | Melissa
The inside of the Airbnb is beautiful — with a gorgeous rain shower you can rinse off in after a salty swim.
Bathroom of Airbnb.Airbnb | Melissa
The listing said that you might have some visitors while there because the location is "frequented by eagles, deer and if you're lucky whales!"
The Airbnb is a suite in a beautiful home, with a private entrance. The hosts actually have multiple Airbnb suits on the property, so you can rent out any of them.
Airbnb bedroom.Airbnb | Melissa
Bowen Island is also a super fun place to explore. You can spend your day going on hikes and checking out the cute shops on the island — before heading to this spot for a relaxing hot tub soak.
Hummingbird Oceanside Suites: St. Mark's Suite
Outside of the Airbnb.
Price: $300 per night
Sleeps: Up to two people