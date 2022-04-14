NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do this weekend in vancouver

9 Of The Best Places To Visit In BC If You're Tired Of Vancouver & Want Some Adventure

B.C. has a lot to offer! ⛰️🌊🌵

Vancouver Editor
A person hiking in B.C., Right: Waterfall at Yoho National Park.

@wildaboutbc | Instagram , @ishaaamittal | Instagram

If you need a break from city life, B.C. is full of adventures that will take your breath away.

Take your pick of small towns to explore, scenic hikes to climb, or natural wonders to experience. It's time to ditch Vancouver and see all that the province has to offer this summer.

If you live in the city, these spots make the perfect weekend destinations.

If you live somewhere else, this is your sign to find a cheap flight to B.C. ASAP, and book your summer vacation.

You won't regret it.

Yoho National Park

Where: The Rocky Mountains

Why You Need To Go: Nothing says B.C. like spending the day — or week — exploring the Rockies. At Yoho, you'll see epic waterfalls, bright blue lakes, and massive mountains.

Website

Osoyoos

​Where: Okanagan Valley

Why You Need To Go: This town is surrounded by mountains, vineyards, and deserts. It's a super magical place with stunning beaches and warm water.

Website

Kaslo

​Where: Kootenay Region

Why You Need To Go: This tiny town is perfect for anyone wanting a unique experience. It's a picturesque village in the mountains, and when you go you'll feel like you're in the Wild Wild West — because the storefronts are so old school.

Website

Victoria

Where: Vancouver Island

Why You Need To Go: Victoria is a popular spot for tourists, and for good reason. There are tasty restaurants, cool cafes, and great shopping. You can take BC Ferries over from Vancouver, and have fun in the capital of the province.

Website

White Rock

Where: Metro Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: If you want to see Canada's Longest Pier — this is where to go. The cool beach town is the perfect place to go on a hot summer day and grab some ice cream on the pier.

Website

Mayne Island

​Where: Southern Gulf Islands

Why You Need To Go: This tiny island is accessible by BC Ferries and will give you the ultimate coastal experience. You'll be able to relax in nature and enjoy the small-town vibes.

Website

Whistler Village

Where: Whistler

Why You Need To Go: Who said Whistler is just for skiing? The village is super fun to explore every season, and there are great hiking trails nearby.

Website

Tofino

​Where: Vancouver Island

Why You Need To Go: Tofino is known far and wide for its stunning beauty and friendly community. If you love surfing, whale watching, or hiking — go here.

Website

Deep Cove

Where: North Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: You don't have to go far from Vancouver to feel like you're a world away. Deep Cove is a tiny community in North Van that is right on the water. You can rent some kayaks, hit up a brewery, or just walk along the waterfront here.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

