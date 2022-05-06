The Most Underrated Towns In BC Were Shared By Locals & They Make The Perfect Vacation Spots
Time to make that road trip itinerary!
If you're planning a trip to B.C. this summer, you should know where all the hidden gems and cute little towns are.
The B.C. Reddit page just came through to help, and locals are listing the most underrated towns in the province — for a person who wanted somewhere other than the U.S. to visit.
There are some stunning towns that tourists rarely think of — but that are worth the journey. Within these destinations are hidden hot springs, friendly locals, and some unreal hikes.
It's time to put together the ultimate summer road trip through B.C., which will give you memories, and photos, to last a lifetime.
The Reddit user who started the thread said that they have "no interest in crossing the border right now given the political climate in America," and wanted to explore B.C. instead.
They turned to locals for recommendations on "any gems that are worthy to explore."
A hot spring tour? Yes, please!
Osoyoos is known for its stunning lake, and desert area. Plus — epic wineries.
If you want to see the Great Bear Rainforest, Bella Coola is the place to visit.
There were some great hiking suggestions in the thread. After all, what's a trip to B.C. without a view from a mountain peak.
Vancouver Island has fewer mountains but is equally as beautiful as the mainland.
Apparently, you can't go wrong with a visit to the island. Plus, you can probably take a stunning BC Ferries ride over.
Of course, it would be summer without some swimming at a lake.
Wherever your road trip takes you this year — definitely check out some of these gems.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.