Canada's Two Highest Waterfalls Are Both In BC & You'll Need A Boat To Get To One Of Them

One is super easy to get to though!

Canada's Two Highest Waterfalls Are Both In BC & You'll Need A Boat To Get To One Of Them
@jonnolson | Instagram, @hollysywong | Instagram

B.C. is home to not one, but two, of the highest waterfalls in Canada! One of them is a bit tricky to get to though — you actually need a boat.

In general, B.C. is full of amazing natural wonders, so it's not surprising that these are both in the province.

Going to explore a waterfall makes a perfect adventure, and when it's one of the tallest in Canada it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Della Falls

The highest waterfall in Canada is Della Falls, which is on Vancouver Island. According to Planet Ware, it's a massive 440 metres in height.

It's located in the stunning Strathcona Provincial Park.

The catch? You need to go across a lake to get there.

The B.C. Parks website said that the total time that it will take you to hike there is seven hours, so get ready for a whole day outing.

You need to take a boat across Great Central Lake, which will take about 45 minutes by powerboat, the website said. Or, an easier option is to access it by floatplane.

Then you follow the trail and reach the hidden gem that is Della Falls.

You'll be in awe of the huge waterfall after your long journey.

Takakkaw Falls

The second highest waterfall in Canada is the beautiful Takakkaw Falls, located in Yoho National Park.

The national park is spectacular, so it's really worth a visit.

As for the falls, they are actually super easy to access!

You can drive your car up to a parking lot that is close to the falls, according to The Banff Blog. Then you just take a path up to the falls, and you're there!

Much easier than a boat ride, and you still get an incredible view.

These falls are 373 metres high, and still very impressive.

Della Falls

Address: Strathcona Provincial Park, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's hard to get to, but worth the stunning view of the tall falls.

Website

Takakkaw Falls Trail

Address: Yoho National Park, BC

Why You Need To Go: It might be the second tallest in Canada, but it is definitely still incredible!

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

