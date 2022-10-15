16 Magical Waterfalls Around BC That Are Nestled In A Whimsical Array Of Autumn Colours
These are stunning! 🍂
If you're looking for a new place to explore this fall, you'll want to add these mesmerizing waterfalls in B.C. to your autumn bucket list.
These gorgeous waterfalls are surrounded by autumn colours and as a bonus, one of them even looks like a mini Niagara Falls.
It's time to pack up your hiking boots and hit the open road because you won't want to miss these stunning scenes before the leaves start to fall.
Helmcken Falls
Address: Wells Gray Provincial Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This easy 1-kilometre out-and-back trail will take you right to an enchanting waterfall that's also the fourth highest waterfall in Canada.
The natural wonder is surrounded by trees that turn take on magnificent colours in the fall.
Brandywine Falls
Address: Whistler, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This is a short hike that can get you all the autumn views without all the work.
Its an easy 1.3-kilometre trail that you can hit up on your next road trip to Whistler that typically takes people less than 30 minutes to hike.
Gold Creek Falls
Address: Golden Ears Provincial Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This 5.5-kilometre eerie fall hike takes around two hours to finish. Gold Creek Falls is completely dog friendly, so if you want to explore a waterfall with your furry friend, you totally can.
Wapta Falls
Address: Yoho National Park, Field, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This easy hike will lead you right to a giant waterfall that looks like a mini Niagara Falls. The stunning falls is surrounded by mountains and it looks spectacular in the fall.
Moul Falls
Address: Wells Gray Country, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Moul Falls becomes completely picturesque in the fall season. You can see peeks of red, orange, yellow and gold leaves poking around the rushing waterfall.
Shannon Falls
Address: Squamish, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This waterfall is super easy to get to and it's only a 1-kilometre hike that leads you right to this mesmerizing waterfall. It's the perfect stop on your next road trip to Squamish.
Marysville Falls
Address: Marysville Falls Trail, Kimberley, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: A short boardwalk will lead you right to an amazing waterfall that is completely surrounded by gorgeous fall colours.
Kennedy Falls
Address: Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, North Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for more of a hike to get to a beautiful waterfall, this 9.8-kilometre hike will fit the bill. The trail leads you straight to the rushing falls surrounded by autumn leaves.
Lower Falls Trail
Address: 24480 Fern Cres., Maple Ridge, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: These falls are a complete hidden gem in B.C. The trails will lead you to a river and waterfall surrounded by autumn leaves and giant mountains.
Cypress Falls
Address: Woodgreen Pl, West Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: An easy 3-kilometre trail will take you to these stunning falls. It's a beautiful forest-lined walk to try on any crisp autumn day and it will take around 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete.
Sawblade Falls
Address: Pinecone Burke Provincial Park, Coquitlam, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This three-hour hike will lead you straight to this impressive waterfall. If the day is hot enough, there is even a little swimming hole to dip your toes in while you're at it.
Norvan Falls
Address: Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Getting to these falls is definitely for the more experienced hikers out there but you won't regret it. It is 13.8-kilometres long and will take a good 3 hours and 41 minutes to complete.
Don't forget to pack some snacks!
Cascade Falls
Address: Cascade Falls Regional Park, Mission, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to find some magnificent roaring falls surrounded by fall leaves, Cascade Falls is the place to be. It's an easy hike so even non-experienced hikers head out and take in the sight for themselves.
Exstew Falls
Address: Kitimat-Stikine C, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This would be the perfect Halloween hike. It gives off super spooky vibes on a cloudy day and is surrounded by crunchy autumn leaves.
Crystal Falls
Address: Crystal Falls Trail, Coquitlam, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: There is an easy 6-kilometre trail that will lead you to a magical waterfall. Plus, it's located in Coquitlam which makes it super easy to get to from Vancouver too.
Trent River Falls
Address: 9R4, BC-19, Courtenay, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you're brave enough, you can take a dip in these enchanting autumn falls — maybe just bring a wetsuit.
It's a 2.1-kilometre out-and-back trail that will take around 33 minutes to complete.