This Massive Waterfall In BC Is One Of The Highest In Canada & It's Actually Easy To Get To
You'll want to chase this waterfall!
You can see one of Canada's highest waterfalls right in B.C. and it's absolutely enchanting. Helmcken Falls is located in Wells Gray Provincial Park, B.C., and it's the fourth highest waterfall in all of Canada, according to the Wells Gray website.
This waterfall drops 141 metres into the stunning canyon below, which looks absolutely breathtaking.
The best part is that you don't even need to be an experienced hiker to get to it. This easy 1.0-kilometre out-and-back trail will only take roughly 32 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails, and it's so worth it for the incredible views.
The best time to visit this waterfall is anytime between April and October, so this would be the perfect summer plan. If you have a dog, you can do a little happy dance because you can bring them along with you too.
Just make sure if you are bringing your furry BFF that you keep them on a leash at all times. The Helmcken Falls is a popular spot for hiking, walking and birding, so there is no doubt you will see many others along the way.
If you have been searching for a new place to explore this summer, this waterfall in the Wells Gray Provincial Park is surely one to check out.
The views are stunning and this super tall waterfall is one of the natural wonders out there.
Plus, what better way is there to enjoy the day than listening to the calming sounds of the falls crashing below?
Helmcken Falls
Address: Wells Gray Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a great place to enjoy the outdoors and view one of Mother Nature's beautiful creations. Plus, it's the fourth-highest waterfall in all of Canada!