7 Stunning Natural Wonders In BC That Look So Surreal & Are The Hidden Gems Of The Province
These are unbelievable! 💎
B.C. is full of magical natural wonders that look like something out of this world. From Vancouver Island to the Okanagan Valley and Northern B.C. there are so many hidden gems to explore.
So, if you're looking for an excuse to plan a road trip anytime soon or are just looking to find a picturesque spot, these surreal pieces of mother nature will have you backing your bags in no time.
Here are seven gorgeous natural wonders to check out within the province.
Joffre Lakes
Price: Free
Address: Duffey Lake Rd., Mount Currie, BC
Why You Need To Go: These stunning lakes are only a two-hour and 38-minute drive from downtown Vancouver. There are three different glacier-fed lakes to check out and the first one is perfect for all the beginner hikers out there.
The trail 7.4-kilometre out-and-back trail is open year-round and is great for snowshoeing in the wintertime. To catch a glimpse of all three of these natural wonders, it would take up around three hours of hiking time.
Helmcken Falls
Address: Wells Gray Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This waterfall is the fourth-highest waterfall in all of Canada!
The picturesque falls become even that much more beautiful when the winter season rolls around and it starts to freeze up in a very unique way.
To see the falls, it's an easy 1.0-kilometre out-and-back trail, so no previous hiking experience is needed.
Malaspina Galleries
Price: Free
Address: 99 Malaspina Dr., Gabriola, BC
Why You Need To Go: These sandstone caves on Vancouver Island look like something out of this world.
To get to them, it's about a one-hour and 40-minute BC Ferries ride from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo. From there, you can take another 20-minute BC Ferries ride from Nanaimo to Gabriola Island.
Liard River Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: 75100-81198 Alaska Hwy., Northern Rockies B, BC
Why You Need To Go: These hot springs located in Northern B.C. are the perfect stop for anyone planning to travel to Alaska.
The natural springs are completely mesmerizing and will warm you up on those chilly winter days.
Wapta Falls
Price: Free
Address: Yoho National Park, Field, BC
Why You Need To Go: An 4.8-kilometre out-and-back hike will take you to these massive falls that look like baby Niagra Falls.
There's no need to make a trip all the way to Ontario when you can catch a piece of the iconic falls right here in B.C.
Spotted Lake
Price: Free
Address: Osoyoos, BC
Why You Need To Go: Spotted Lake is located in Canada's only desert and the name says it all. The lake naturally formed some pretty unique bubbles because of the minerals that are in it.
When it's surrounded by snow, the natural green, blue and yellow bubbles really stand out.
30-Foot Pool
Price: Free
Address: 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Although you may not want to jump in during the wintertime, this natural pool is still something to see.
The 30-Foot Pool is located in Lynn Canyon, which is only a 30-minute drive from downtown Vancouver. It would the perfect spot to hit up for a day trip on the weekend!