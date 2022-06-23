NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

9 Epic Waterfalls In BC That You Have To Check Out At Least Once In Your Life

One of these even looks like a baby Niagara falls!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A person standing in front of Brandywine Falls. Right: Wapta Falls.

@isabelmtarr | Instagram, Chris Labasco | Instagram

If you've been dreaming of exploring the outdoors and seeing some magical waterfalls, you're in luck. B.C. has so many different hikes, trails and even beaches that will lead you straight to some stunning waterfalls.

Whether it be close to Vancouver, in Northern B.C., or on a tiny island, there are more than enough waterfalls to explore. Once you see the list, you'll be wanting to visit these scenic spots as soon as possible.

Kennedy Falls

Address: Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This 9.8-kilometre hike will lead you straight to a picturesque waterfall. It would be such a refreshing way to get outdoors and see some magical views this summer.

Website

Cascade Falls

Address: Cascade Falls Regional Park, Mission, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hike will lead you to some super incredible views of a roaring waterfall right beside a suspension bridge. It's an easy hike so even your non-adventurous friends can join in on the fun too.

Website

Mystic Beach Waterfall

Address: Juan de Fuca Provincial Park

Why You Need To Go: This waterfall is located right on the beach in Juan de Fuca Provincial Park. It would be such a magical sight to see a waterfall crashing right into the ocean.

Website

Wapta Falls

Address: Yoho National Park, Field, BC

Why You Need To Go: The easy hike in B.C. will lead you to a massive waterfall that actually looks like a baby Niagra Falls.

So if you've always wanted to visit Niagra Falls, but can't adventure that far from B.C., come here.

Website

Norvan Falls

Address: North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Norvan Falls is a 13.8 Kilometre hike that will take roughly 3 hours and 41 minutes to complete. This is one of the longer hikes out there, but it's with it for the incredible waterfall views.

Website

Brandywine Falls

Address: Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's only a short walk through the forest to get to this stunning waterfall. If you just dread the thought of long hikes to experience beautiful views, this is one you should definitely try out.

Brandywine Falls will give you all the views, without all the work.

Website

Lower Falls Trail

Address: 24480 Fern Cres., Maple Ridge, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem in B.C. has a beautiful waterfall that trickles into a stunning emerald green swimming spot. It's the perfect place to explore on any hot summer day.

Website

Shannon Falls

Address: Squamish, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's a super easy 1-kilometre hike to get to this mesmerizing waterfall. If you are heading up to Squamish or Whistler, this is the perfect stop along the way.

Website

Sawblade Falls

Address: Pinecone Burke Provincial Park, Coquitlam, BC

Why You Need To Go: This three-hour hike will lead you straight to this amazing waterfall. There is even a refreshing little swimming spot to dip your toes in and cool off on any hot summer day.

Website

