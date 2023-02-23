Canada's Second Tallest Waterfall Is In BC & It's Super Easy To Get To (PHOTOS)
Some of the highest waterfalls in Canada are in B.C. — and the second tallest one is really easy to get to if you've got a car. Head out with your crew on the ultimate road trip through the Rockies to Takakkaw Falls, located in the stunning Yoho National Park.
The park is worth a visit on its own — you can see turquoise-blue lakes, observe local flora and fauna and even go skiing (depending on the time of year).
If you're into archaeology, geek out on a guided hike to the Burgess Shale Fossils, which are the oldest evidence of complex life on Earth — yes, even older than dinos.
If you want to skip right to the falls, there's a parking lot in close proximity to them, according to The Banff Blog. All you have to do is take a path to the stunning cascades and ogle at all the majesty.
At 373 metres high, Takakkaw Falls are sure to remind you of your smallness, which is a pretty refreshing experience.
You may even catch a rainbow!
Takakkaw Falls Trail
Address: Yoho National Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The second tallest waterfall in Canada is a sight to behold, but it's in close proximity to stellar trails and attractions in Yoho National Park.
