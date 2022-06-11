This 1 km Trail In New Brunswick Leads To A Towering Waterfall & You Can Swim At The Bottom
The 33-metre tall waterfall is nestled in the forest! 🏞️
If you're looking to add some New Brunswick waterfalls to your bucket list of stunning places to visit in Canada, Fall Brook Falls is a towering beauty that you'll want to take note of!
Located near Holtville, this waterfall in New Brunswick is one of the highest in the entire province and the flow tumbles down 33 metres in a single drop!
There is also a deep pool at the bottom of Fall Brook Falls that's a perfect place to cool off after a sweaty hike through the woods in the summer.
If you're feeling extra adventurous, you could even float on your back in the pool close to the falls and look straight up at the water as it cascades down.
To get to Fall Brook Falls, you have to hike along the trail that follows the Fall Brook stream into a ravine and through a forest.
Some parts are narrow and steep so there are rails and ropes to help.
It's just over a kilometre to get to the falls and if you're going out and back, then it's just over two kilometres.
The full route takes around an hour to complete but that can depend on how fast or how slow you want to walk.
Once you make it to the falls, you're surrounded by towering cliffs on three sides with trees and other foliage framing the picturesque cascade.
The orange-coloured rocks of the soaring cliffs are contrasted beautifully by the rocks underneath the falls that are black because of the water flow.
You do have to pay a $10 gatehouse fee to enter the trail area so don't forget to bring money with you if you head out there!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.