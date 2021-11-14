Canada’s Longest Pier Is Actually In BC & Not Many People Know About It
It's fun even in the pouring rain. ☔️🌊
I happened to be driving through White Rock, B.C., when I discovered that it's home to Canada's Longest Pier. I had to make a stop of course to check it out.
Even though it was pretty cold, and pouring rain, I walked the long (very long) way to the end of the pier.
With lights on either side of you, it's pretty magical.
If you caught it on a clear night, the sunset looks stunning.
At the end, you're so far away from shore that you feel like you're out in the middle of the ocean.
After you take a stroll on the pier, you can grab a bite to eat at one of the restaurants that line the ocean-side street.
I went straight to the first place I saw had fish 'n chips on the menu, called Charlie Don't Surf.
It served amazing fresh fish and had a super cool atmosphere inside. Plus you get a view of the ocean while you eat.
It made for the perfect date night, and it's only 45 minutes from Vancouver!