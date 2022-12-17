Canada's Longest Pier Got Decked Out For The Holidays & It's A Sea Of Dazzling Lights
Check it out! 🎄
Canada's longest pier is actually in White Rock, B.C. and it got a complete holiday makeover for the winter season.
Bright Walk in White Rock has lit up the White Rock Pier and Memorial Park with magical twinkly light displays, a 20-foot Christmas tree, an enchanting light tunnel and festive decor.
The best part of all, it's entirely free!
You can feast your eyes on these whimsical displays every night from December 10 until January 8. On weekdays, the lights will be glowing from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m., and on weekends and holidays, they will be on 24 hours a day.
The yule-tide light displays will make for some incredible photo opportunities, so you won't want to forget your iPhone or camera at home.
Don't skip the mesmerizing light tunnels.
You better watch out and you better not cry, because on Dec 10, Santa is expected to make an appearance from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. too!
With all the magical festivities happening around the pier this season, you'll want to add this event to your list ASAP, so you don't miss out on the fun.
Bright Walk in White Rock
Price: Free
Address: 15015 Marine Dr., White Rock, BC