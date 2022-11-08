'Western Canada's Largest Christmas Store' Is Open & It's A Holiday Overload (PHOTOS)
Santa's elves were hard at work this year! 🎁
This massive Christmas store in B.C. has gone all out for the holidays and if you love the holidays, this place is for you.
Potters Garden Centre Nursery & Christmas Store is actually Western Canada's largest Christmas store and it comes with 28,000 square feet of all things yuletide, according to the store's website.
The giant Christmas shop is jam-packed full of decorations, gifts, ornaments, cheerful Santa statues and basically, every festive trinket you could think of.
According to the store's website, there are over 50,000 holiday ornaments to scavenge through during your shopping spree.
It may look like a holiday overload, but if you dig deep enough, you'll probably find some hidden gems.
If you happen to have a furry-BFF, the shop even has its very own "Petland," which is a section entirely dedicated to spoiling your pet with themed stockings, cushions and trees, the website said.
There is also a gourmet food area with thousands of specialty products, which includes special hot chocolates, jellies, syrups, and sauces from local farms.
@narcityvancouver
Each year, Potters Nursery transforms itself into Western Canada’s largest Christmas store, with more than 28,000 square feet devoted to all things yuletide. It’s located in Langley, B.C., which is super close to Surrey and Vancouver area!🎥: Collaboration with @laura.ullock #vancouverchristmas #surreybc #langleybc #vancouverbc #vancouvercanada #christmasstore #christmas2022 #fyp #vancouverthingstodo
Every inch of this place is incredibly photo-worthy and would make for some festive Instagram content, to step up your social media game.
It is currently open daily from 9 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and on Sundays the shop is open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Potters Garden Centre Nursery & Christmas Store
Price: Free
Address: 19158 48 Ave., Surrey, BC