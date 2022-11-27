This Massive Suspension Bridge In BC Lights Up For The Holidays & It Looks Magical (PHOTOS)
Add this to your winter plans! ✨
There is a massive suspension bridge in B.C. that turns into an enchanting scene of dazzling lights when the winter season rolls around.
The Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park are so stunning that it looks like they could have been plucked out of a scene from a holiday Hallmark movie.
The bridge will be open from November 19 to January 22, but it will be closed on Christmas Day.
Tickets to get into this winter wonderland cost a hefty $62.95 per person, but it could be totally worth it for the magical views. Plus, if you're a student with a valid ID, tickets are a little bit cheaper and cost $49.95 per person.
Each ticket will include a journey across the "world-famous" suspension bridge, a cliff walk, a light tunnel adventure and an illuminated tree-top walk with seven other bridges to explore, according to its website.
There is also a nearby restaurant called the "Cliff House Restaurant & Bar" and it looks super cozy. If you're wanting to grab a bite to eat or a festive cocktail after visiting the Canyon Lights, this would be the place to go.
You can find food on its menu like truffle fries, seafood chowder, burgers, pasta, and even mini donuts.
The whole experience looks picture-perfect and would make for such a great date night plan.
Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
Price: $49.95 - $62.95
Address: 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Checking out the Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park would be the perfect way to spend the holidays and get into the Christmas spirit.