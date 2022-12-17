5 Free Things To Do In Vancouver This Winter To Get You In The Holiday Spirit
All the festive fun, without the cost. 🎄
Between secret Santa gift exchanges and holiday dinners, there are more than a few costs that can add up during the season.
So, when you can do something festive without having to spend a penny, it feels like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.
Luckily, Vancouver has a ton of fun things to do during the holidays that won't cost you a thing, and one of them will even have you feeling like you've been transported to New York City's Rockefeller Center!
Here are five free festivities to check out in Vancity this season.
Bright Walk
Bright Walk in White Rock is a seaside Christmas experience, that is completely free. You can see Canada's longest pier, White Rock Pier, and Memorial Park decked out in magical twinkly light displays.
There is also a 20-foot Christmas tree and an enchanting light tunnel to explore, according to its website.
Robson Square Ice Skating
If you've been dying to check out Rockefeller Center, this free skating arena in Vancouver might just suffice. Robson Square has free ice skating throughout the winter months and it would be perfect for a festive date night out — on a budget.
Skate rentals cost $5.
Christmas at Canada Place
It won't cost you a penny to check out the festive decor surrounding Canada Place. The iconic Vancouver landmark gets lit up in a sea of green and red, and it's one of the most photo-worthy free spots you can check out this season.
Gingerbread Lane at the Hyatt
You don't have to stay at the Hyatt Regency in Vancouver to see these mesmerizing gingerbread houses.
The magical display is open to the public and you can spot a ton of different Christmas decorations including some very intriguing gingerbread houses created by locals.
Holiday decor at Pacific Centre
Both the outside and the inside of Pacific Centre, got a complete makeover for the holidays.
You'll be able to see a photo-worthy archway with twinkly lights, just outside of the Nordstrom entranceway, plus, a ton of extravagant Christmas trees throughout the mall.
Unless you intend on shopping for some holiday gifts, seeing these decorations won't cost you a thing.