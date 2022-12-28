6 Cheap Flights From Vancouver To Book This January & Start The New Year Off Right
Time to plan a trip! ✈️
If you're looking to start the new year off with a bang, there are a ton of cheap flights to hop on out of Vancouver International Airport, this January.
Whether you are looking to fly somewhere tropical, or stay within Canada, there are loads of affordable options out there and none of these will cost you more than $90 each way.
Here are six budget-friendly flights departing out of YVR in the new year.
Las Vegas
Price: $90
Dates: January 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31
Airline: Flair Airlines
Buy tickets here
Arizona
Price: $90
Dates: January 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 30
Airline: Flair Airlines
Buy tickets here
Kelowna
Price: $13
Dates: January 10, 14, 17, 21
Airline: Flair Airlines
Buy tickets here
Toronto
Price: $69
Dates: January 20 - 23
Airline: Lynx Air
Buy tickets here
San Fransisco
Price: $90
Dates: January 21, 24, 28, 31
Airline: Flair Airlines
Buy tickets here
Palm Springs
Price: $90
Dates: January 8, 15, 22, 29
Airline: Flair Airlines
Buy tickets here