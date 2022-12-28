Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

6 Cheap Flights From Vancouver To Book This January & Start The New Year Off Right

Time to plan a trip! ✈️

Vancouver Staff Writer
If you're looking to start the new year off with a bang, there are a ton of cheap flights to hop on out of Vancouver International Airport, this January.

Whether you are looking to fly somewhere tropical, or stay within Canada, there are loads of affordable options out there and none of these will cost you more than $90 each way.

Here are six budget-friendly flights departing out of YVR in the new year.

Las Vegas

Price: $90

Dates: January 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31

Airline: Flair Airlines

Buy tickets here

Arizona

Price: $90

Dates: January 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 30

Airline: Flair Airlines

Buy tickets here

Kelowna

Price: $13

Dates: January 10, 14, 17, 21

Airline: Flair Airlines

Buy tickets here

Toronto

Price: $69

Dates: January 20 - 23

Airline: Lynx Air

Buy tickets here

San Fransisco

Price: $90

Dates: January 21, 24, 28, 31

Airline: Flair Airlines

Buy tickets here

Palm Springs

Price: $90

Dates: January 8, 15, 22, 29

Airline: Flair Airlines

Buy tickets here

