7 Winter Activities In Vancouver That I Do Every Year & They Never Get Old
Looking for something fun to do this season?🎄
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Growing up in Vancouver, I have had the chance to try so many different local winter activities over the years and there are a few I keep coming back to.
Whether it's a romantic date night out or a day spent with friends, Vancouver does not fall short of options when it comes to seasonal things to do.
The city offers a whole range of activities from things like twinkly light strolls to even the taste of a German Christmas Market.
So, if you're looking for the perfect winter plan, you might just want to add these things to your bucket list.
Stroll through the VanDusen Festival of Lights
Price: $21 per person
Address: 5251 Oak St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: From November 25 to January 2, you can witness the iconic VanDusen gardens all dressed up for the holidays and it's the perfect place to grab a hot chocolate and go for a cozy walk.
They also have a "Scottish Shelter" where you can light a candle and submit a donation to Make-A-Wish.
Eat, drink and be merry at Glowbal
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 590 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are looking for the ultimate winter date night plan, this is it. The already romantic restaurant completely turns into a winter wonderland during the holidays.
The restaurant's heated patio is surrounded by dazzling lights, festive decor and Christmas trees. Plus, it's the perfect place to sip on a seasonal cocktail.
I always order the Gingerbread Eggnog that comes with rum, house-made eggnog and an adorable gingerbread cookie on top!
Visit the Vancouver Christmas Market
Price: $21.63 per person
Address: Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This market is open from November 12 to December 24 and it will literally make you feel like you have been transported to Germany for Christmas.
You can sip on mulled wine while exploring local pop-up shops and even get some pics with Santa. The whole experience is super photo-worthy and I always end up with some great Instagram content from it.
Shop 'til you drop at Nordstrom
Price: Free
Address: 799 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Okay, this one may seem a bit random but I promise it's a great activity for the winter. Even if you've already completed all your gift shopping, Nordstrom is still a great place to visit.
The entire store gets decked out in twinkly lights and Christmas trees and it always makes me feel as if I'm a character in Elf, shopping in New York.
Plus, it's a great activity for any cold rainy day.
Take a trip with Santa at FlyOver Canada
Price: $28 per person
Address: 999 Canada Pl #201., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is another great rainy day winter activity. Not only is this entire experience completely indoors, but it will also boost your holiday spirit.
The ride will virtually allow you to take a trip with Santa from the East coast of Canada to the West coast of Canada, before making your way up to the North Pole.
See the Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
Price: $49.95 - $62.95
Address: 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are okay with heights, this is definitely a magical place you'll want to visit this season
From November 19 to January 22, the massive Capilano Suspension Bridge turns into a whimsical holiday scene with tons of sparkling lights and a bunch of photo opportunities.
Explore Glow Langley
Price: $23 per person
Address: 6690 216 St., Langley, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Christmas festival that runs from November 23 to December 31 is one of the most picturesque things to do this winter.
The whole experience will allow you to stroll through interactive light tents, while sipping on festive drinks!