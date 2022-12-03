This Vancouver Restaurant Has Become A Winter Wonderland & You Can Even Brunch With Santa
The heated patio looks so magical! ✨
This Vancouver restaurant has completely transformed its patio into a magical winter wonderland with yuletide decor and festive boozy drinks.
Glowbal is a glitzy eatery located in the heart of downtown Vancouver. After getting its wintery makeover, you might just feel like you're sipping on a cocktail at the North Pole.
Although the restaurant is on the pricier side, it would be the perfect place to visit for any special occasion or romantic date night out.
Glowbal's cozy outdoor patio has heated lamps and human-sized birdcage booths to snuggle up in. These special seating areas have been decked out for the holidays and are nothing short of photo-worthy.
On the menu, you can find dishes like oysters, wagyu tartare and Haida Gwaii sablefish, as well as a whole range of seasonal drinks.
The gingerbread eggnog cocktailcomes with rum, house-made nog, nutmeg, whipped cream and an adorable gingerbread cookie on top.
Plus, the restaurant will be holding a "Santa Brunch Buffet" on December 17 and 18, where you can snag some pics with the Christmas icon himself.
The special brunch has everything from omelettes to a variety of seafood, and even charcuterie on the menu.
Tickets for this brunchin' with Santa event will cost $85 per adult and $30, for children 12 and under.
Glowbal
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 590 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This winter wonderland patio would be the ultimate winter date night plan. You can be surrounded by twinkling lights and festive decor, all while sipping on some Christmassy drinks!