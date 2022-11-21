This Mountain Turns Into 'Vancouver's North Pole' During The Holidays & It Has Real Reindeer
Plus, an 8,000-square-foot ice rink! ❄️
This mountain in B.C. turns into a magical winter wonderland during the holiday season and it looks like something plucked right out of a Christmas postcard.
The Peak of Christmas, or "Vancouver's North Pole," at Grouse Mountain runs from November 25 to January 2 and it's the perfect thing to do this winter.
The mountain's website said that you can skate on an 8,000-square-foot ice skating rink, all while being surrounded by dazzling lights and snow-topped trees.
Tickets to get into The Peak of Christmas cost a hefty $69 per person. If you're going up with a family of four, including two adults and two children, you'll be eligible for their group deal which is $119 altogether.
The experience also includes the chance to meet Santa and some elves, as well as, real reindeer, like Dancer and Vixen. Photos with Santa are by donation and the proceeds will go towards supporting the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.
If there's one thing for sure, you won't have to travel all the way to the North Pole to experience the magic of Christmas while this event is running.
The Peak of Christmas
Price: $69
Address: Grouse Mountain, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you are looking to get into the Christmas spirit or have a romantic date evening out, this whole festive mountain-top experience would be the perfect holiday plan.