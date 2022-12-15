Vancouver Ranked As The Best City In Canada To See Christmas Lights (PHOTOS)
Here's where to go see them! ⭐
If you're living in Vancouver and looking to get into the festive mood, you're in luck because the city was recently ranked as one of the best destinations for light displays in all of North America.
Premier Inn conducted a study to find "North America's Christmas light hotspots" and Vancouver came in seventh place on the list.
The West Coast Canadian city got the highest ranking in the entire country, as Calgary took 16th place and Toronto secured the 20th spot.
The hospitality company collected its data from Instagram and Google, by searching through hashtags in 319 different cities, according to its website.
Vancouver got a Christmas Lights Index Score of 38,864, and there are more than a few places in the city you can find them.
Here are six spots to catch some stunning twinkly lights in Vancouver!
Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
Price: $49.95 - $62.95
Address: 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit and see some stunning nature views too.
The iconic suspension bridge is covered in lights and it would be the perfect holiday date night out — if you're okay with heights!
Bright Walk in White Rock
Price: Free
Address: 15015 Marine Dr., White Rock, BC
Why You Need To Go: Bright Walk in White Rock is an enchanting waterfront display that includes Canada's longest pier. If you're looking to see some lights and one of the longest piers in all of Canada at the same time, this is the place to go.
VanDusen Festival of Lights
Price: $21 per person
Address: 5251 Oak St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The VanDusen Festival of Lights is a great way to see iconic VanDusen gardens all dressed up for the holidays.
There are multiple light walks, light shows and dazzling lights in both the trees and flowers.
Vancouver Christmas Market
Price: $17.99 per person for advanced tickets, $35.99 for a season pass
Address: Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The German-inspired Vancouver Christmas Market has tons of whimsical light displays, festive decor and yule-tide cocktails, like mulled wine.
If you're looking for a spot that will transport you to Germany at Christmas, this is the place to go.
Glow Langley
Price: $23 per person
Address: 6690 216 St., Langley, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Christmas festival is all about lights. There are interactive light tents and tons of photo opportunities around every corner.
It truly is one of the most picturesque things you can do this winter.
Potters Garden Centre Nursery & Christmas Store
Price: Free
Address: 19158 48 Ave., Surrey, BC
Why You Need To Go: Potters Garden Centre Nursery & Christmas Store is actually Western Canada's largest Christmas store and it comes with tons of festive decor, including lots of trees with twinkly lights.
It's completely free to explore all 28,000 square feet of this magical space, so you'll want to add it to your winter bucket list ASAP.