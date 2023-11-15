Vancouver Christmas Market 2023 Is Starting This Week & Here's What To Expect
'Tis the season. 🎄
The Vancouver Christmas Market is returning for 2023, bringing its usual festive fun, tasty food, and local vendors to downtown Vancouver.
Whether you live in the city or are visiting during the holiday season, the Vancouver Christmas Market is a must.
The Vancouver Christmas Market 2023 starts on November 16 and runs all the way until December 24, so you have lots of time to soak in the holiday magic (and sip the mulled wine).
The German-style market has everything from a charming carousel and sweet treats to handcrafted goods that make for cute gifts and live music. Paired with the festive decor, twinkling lights, and the smell of baked goods wafting through the air, the atmosphere at the market is truly magical.
@lifewmaraya
thanks for curing my seasonal depression @Vancouver Christmas Market #vancouverchristmasmarket #vancouverchristmas #vancouverchristmasevents #vancouverchristmasmarket🎄 #vancouver #thingstodoinvancouver #yvr
The market takes place in downtown Vancouver, at Jack Poole Plaza, so you get a view of the water while you stroll around looking at all the holiday goodies.
According to its website, the market is actually "Vancouver's largest and longest-running outdoor Christmas Market," and it's highly anticipated every year.
If you've never been to the Vancouver Christmas Market, you can expect loads of food, some merry music, and beautiful decorations lighting up the area.
When you walk in you'll be greeted by the Christmas carousel, then you can wander beneath the twinkling lights before reaching the food and drink area of the market.
Take your pick of market treats, like raclette, pretzels, and bratwurst.
There are also some chimney cakes that are especially picture-perfect, and delicious.
Then you can walk past the different vendors selling crafts and different goods, perfect for stocking stuffers or Christmas gifts. There's even a spot to get a little boozy — the Schnapslplatz — and a ton of other stands to check out.
After a night walking around the market, you're bound to leave a little more jolly than when you arrived.
Vancouver Christmas Market
Price: $19.99 for general admission.
Address: Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC
When: November 16 to December 24
Why You Need To Go: It's time to embrace the holiday season, and this Christmas market brings it to the next level.