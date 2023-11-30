The 'Longest Running Gingerbread Lane In Canada' Is In Vancouver & It Looks Magical (PHOTOS)
Stroll through the most festive neighbourhood. ⛄ 🎄
A long-time tradition is coming back to Vancouver this year, bringing delicious-looking festivity to the downtown area.
Gingerbread Lane has been running for 31 years, and this year the Hyatt Regency Hotel is going to be decked out with gingerbread creations all around. The 2023 Gingerbread Lane event is starting on December 1 and runs until the 29, so you have lots of time to go and experience the miniature world of sweet treats.
You can stroll through the rows of elaborately decorated candy homes and feel like you've stepped into a winter wonderland here. It's also the longest-running gingerbread lane in the country, making it an extra special place to visit during the holiday season.
The houses on the Christmassy Lane are all built by the local community, and the event helps raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"A wish is designed to complement a child’s medical treatment. For many children, it’s the start of feeling normal again; for others, it serves as a launching point into new treatments; for everyone, it’s the beginning of hope," the donation page said.
You can also make donations in person at the event, so you can give while enjoying the local creations.
To kick off the fun the winner of the gingerbread house contest will be announced at the opening ceremony on November 30.
Gingerbread Lane
Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver
When: December 1 - 29
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: The heartwarming event is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit this month!