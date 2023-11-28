This Magical Lodge Nestled In The Canadian Rockies Looks Like It's Out Of A Wintry Fairytale
You can go for a weekend getaway in this secluded paradise. ❄️✨
This enchanting lodge tucked away high in the mountains of B.C. is the ultimate unique stay, and one that gives you a chance to see one of the most spectacular natural phenomenons out there — the northern lights.
The fairytale-like cabin on Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park gets even more magical in the wintertime, as it's surrounded by blankets of fresh snow and white-tipped peaks.
In the summer Emerald Lake has bright jade-coloured waters that are closed in by the surrounding mountains, while in the winter it's a frozen paradise that could be likened to Narnia. Right on the peninsula in the lake is Emerald Lake Lodge, a place to fully immerse yourself in nature.
The journey there is an adventure in itself, that makes it feel like you are stepping into another world.
Driving to the guest parking area in the park you then take a shuttle to the secluded location of the main lodge.
Before you know it though you'll be greeted by the warm glow of the cabin, which looks tiny next to the towering giants around it, although there are actually 24 cabin-style buildings on the little island.
You get to escape the cold in the guest rooms, with century-old fireplaces, a cozy dining room, and peaceful reading nooks in the lodge.
The tranquillity of the lodge is heightened by the mountainscapes out the window and the disconnection from the rest of the world. Wi-Fi and service are limited here, so you can leave the stress of daily life behind.
Away from the light pollution of the cities, this also makes for a great stargazing experience. If you're lucky the northern lights might even be putting on a show.
You can cozy up inside all day, or go out and explore the incredible nature all around.
Emerald Lake Lodge
Price: Varies depending on the dates and accommodation. About $189 - $590 per night.
Why You Need To Go: This place is extra magical in the chilly season, when it becomes a winter wonderland.