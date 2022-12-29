7 Places To See The Northern Lights In Canada That Aren't Far From Big Canadian Cities
No telescope required! 😍
The northern lights are one of Canada's most stunning natural wonders and you don't have to travel far from big Canadian cities to be able to spot the aurora.
Even though the northern lights appear in the sky over Canada almost every night between August and May, the best time to see the aurora is from December to March.
Nights during the winter season have more hours of darkness along with clearer skies, according to Destination Canada.
If you want to go out and try spotting the northern lights, the Canadian Space Agency said that the aurora typically appears in the sky a few hours after sunset and then gets more intense around midnight.
So, here are just a few places to see the northern lights across Canada — in five provinces and two territories — that aren't far away from big Canadian cities.
AuroraCentre
Price: starting at $559 for a three-day package
Address: 208A Strickland St., Whitehorse, YT
Why You Need To Go: A visit to AuroraCentre offers insulated yurts in a location with pristine views across the horizon for the best chances of seeing the northern lights.
You can also spend the night outside beside a wood stove or campfire while viewing the aurora.
Aurora Domes
Price: starting at $110
Address: 152 Kelsey Blvd., Churchill, MB
Why You Need To Go: Operated by Hotel Churchill, the Aurora Domes offer views of the northern lights through heated plexiglass "bubbles." The remote location of the domes is a 20-minute drive from the hotel which is in the town of Churchill.
Viewing starts around 8 p.m. and can go on until 3 a.m. so you have lots of time to watch the aurora dance from one of the best places in Canada to see the northern lights!
Killarney Mountain Lodge
Price: starting at $105
Address: 3 Commissioner St., Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located a four-hour drive from Toronto and nestled in the wilderness, it's far north enough and away from city lights that you can spot the northern lights at the lodge.
Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness Resort
Price: $1,980 for a three-night package
Address: 23 Mitchell Dr., Yellowknife, NT
Why You Need To Go: When staying at this resort, you can see the northern lights from viewing decks, a hot tub with a view of the open sky or the massive windows in the main lodge.
Other winter activities during the day include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, bonfires, ice fishing, skating, igloo building and more.
Emerald Lake Lodge
Price: starting at $209
Address: 1 Emerald Lake Rd., Field, BC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the wilderness of Yoho National Park, you can spot the northern lights from Emerald Lake Lodge with the backdrop of a stunning jade-coloured lake and mountains.
Parc national du Mont-Mégantic
Price: starting at $71
Address: 189 Rte du Parc, Notre-Dame-des-Bois, QC
Why You Need To Go: This national park two hours away from Montreal and Quebec City offers winter camping along with cabins, huts and rustic shelters for accommodation in the winter which means you have a chance at spotting the northern lights.
There is also an astronomy lab located in the park so for an extra $22.25 you can spend an "astronomy evening" at the lab and stargaze outside if the skies are clear.
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
Price: starting at $299
Address: 1 Old Lodge Rd., Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: Since this Fairmont hotel is located in Jasper National Park, it's part of the dark sky preserve which means you can see shooting stars, galaxies, constellations and the northern lights simply by stepping outside your cabin.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.